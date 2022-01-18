Lenovo announces two new devices to its education stable

Almost every major tech device maker has a pool of devices meant for use in education, and Lenovo is no different. The company has been producing education devices like tablets and Chromebooks for years. Today the company has announced two new devices to its education stable.

The new Lenovo 10w Tablet with Windows 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform and is designed to improve student engagement and versatility to withstand the rigors of modern learning and education. The new Lenovo 13w Yoga with up to Windows 11 Pro powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series processors for mobile delivers power and performance for students and educators.

According to UNESCO, more than 1.5 billion students 1 have been impacted by the pandemic and many countries have been affected by extended school closures1 . Although classes are thankfully reopening, many continue to endure disrupted agendas and at the time of writing more than 35 million learners are still unable to benefit from classroom instruction1 . The longer-term focus needs to be on learning recovery and returning the trajectory beyond pre-Covid levels. A recent UNESCO report points out that we collectively have an opportunity to reinvent education to be more resilient, equitable and efficient in delivering learning for all. Institutions need to invest in structured learning programs that provide access to technology that can amplify classroom-based experiences. The tools need to be dynamic to support distance learning solutions and computer-assisted learning to help maximize education continuity. As a technology provider, Lenovo is committed to partnering with customers to develop and deliver innovative solutions to enhance learning today and into the future. Lenovo

Lenovo 10w for Education

Lenovo 10w Tablet is ideal for younger students with its ruggedized rubber bumper and Corning® Gorilla Glass offering better protection for daily wear and tear. The detachable keyboard converts the tablet into a 10.1-inch laptop allowing students to type documents, take online exams or participate in collaborative engagements with fellow students. An optional garaged pen further enhances interaction as learners can directly annotate on screen, or highlight relevant subject matter through computer-assisted training tools. The 16:10 aspect ratio FHD display offers a better form factor for reading, and front and world-facing cameras facilitate remote learning and photo-taking on field trips. Powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform and running Windows 11, students using the Lenovo 10w Tablet will benefit from responsive performance, extended battery life, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity and is backed by enterprise-grade security.

Lenovo 13w Yoga for Education

Lenovo 13w Yoga provides an advanced convertible laptop for students and educators with the power of AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. With its spill resistant keyboard 5 and Gorilla Glass protecting the 13.3-ich FHD display, 13w Yoga is ready for the rigors of classroom education. Standard FHD camera, optional 5MP (megapixel) world-facing camera and 4G LTE connectivity6 , 13w Yoga is also designed for remote learning and trips out of the classroom. 13w Yoga also include an innovative and ergonomic lift hinge for more comfortable typing sessions and a mylar touchpad offers a smoother working surface. An optional garaged stylus pen adds more interaction and standard Dolby® Audio delivers immersive experiences to those digital lessons. The device can be further secured with an optional fingerprint reader conveniently located on the power button, and a degree of future-proofing the investment is provided by offering user upgradeable memory and storage, up to 16GB and 512GB respectively. Lenovo 10w Tablet and 13w Yoga join a comprehensive education-focused portfolio featuring devices from 10.1-inch to 14-inch in various form factors running Google Chrome 7 or Windows operating systems, including the latest Windows 11 SE optimized for education. Lenovo 14w, 100w, 300w and 500w laptops are now available with Windows 11 SE that offers simple and distraction-free experiences, including Microsoft 365 applications 8 and web-based learning apps that support both online and offline learning. Lenovo

The new Lenovo 10w will be available April 2022 and priced at US$329 with the keyboard. The Lenovo 13w Yoga also arrives in April 2022 and is priced starting at US$749.

