Catch triple the Spider-Man free in February exclusively on Crackle

Spider-Man is arguably Marvel’s most recognized superhero, and the latest Spider-Man movie (produced by Sony Entertainment) is kicking Marvel Entertainment’s spandex-covered butts at the box office. Disney has made many missteps and poor script choices with the Marvel Cinematic Universe that it’s taking Spider-Man to bring us back to what the MCU used to be. Thanks, Sony!

Admittedly, not all of Sony’s Spider-Man efforts were as Stellar as No Way Home but most of the previous films weren’t all that bad. We could argue all day about the better Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland. I honestly think that each of them brought an excellent quality to the character in their way, and it’s probably why Sony featured them all in No Way Home. But I digress.

During the month of February, 28 days, people, Crackle will exclusively stream the first three Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire. Crackle is a free (with ads) video streaming service, and we cover their monthly releases in our Lights, Camera, Crackle series every month (be sure to check it out).

Refresh your Spider-Man Movie Memory With These Trailers

When bitten by a genetically modified spider, a nerdy, shy, and awkward high school student gains spider-like abilities that he eventually must use to fight evil as a superhero after tragedy befalls his family.

Peter Parker is beset with troubles in his failing personal life as he battles a brilliant scientist named Doctor Otto Octavius.

A strange black entity from another world bonds with Peter Parker and causes inner turmoil as he contends with new villains, temptations, and revenge.

Last Updated on January 20, 2022.