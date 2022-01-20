Peacock TV is slowly rolling out local NBC news channels to its service

Peacock TV is a streaming service from NBC Universal that you can watch for free with ads or pay with ads. The difference between free and paid is you will get more content on the paid tiers than on the free tier. Peacock TV features NBC shows, Universal movies, and most of the company’s catalog.

Now, they are bringing local NBC news channels to significant markets. Beginning today, all users have 24/7 free access to the news coverage from NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ), NBC 10 Philadelphia (WCAU), NBC10 Boston (WBTS), New England Cable Network (NECN), and NBC 6 Miami (WTVJ). News channels from NBC 4 New York (WNBC) and NBC 4 Los Angeles (KNBC) will be available to stream for free in the months ahead.

The new channels titled NBC Chicago News, NBC Philadelphia News, NBC Boston News and NBC South Florida News offer Peacock subscribers around-the-clock access to comprehensive, local news coverage. Each channel features simulcast and encore news programming, along with breaking news and original content produced by its NBC station’s local news operations. The lineups deliver news, weather, sports, investigative reporting, lifestyle content and storytelling. “We’re thrilled to add the incredible reporting of our NBC owned television stations to Peacock’s unique programming slate that both informs and entertains,” said Jen Brown, SVP of Program Planning for Peacock. “We know the importance of local news to our subscribers and this further distinguishes the Peacock experience where you can stream everything from award-winning news content to original scripted shows, premium movies, live sports and more all on our platform.” The addition of local news channels builds upon Peacock’s growing news offering, which currently features live and on demand channels including NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, and Dateline 24/7; exclusive channels like The Choice from MSNBC, featuring original programming from hosts Zerlina Maxwell and Mehdi Hasan; curated playlists from national programming such as TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood as well as 11 local NBC stations including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., San Diego and Connecticut. Peacock TV

