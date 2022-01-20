New on Netflix January 21-27: Ozark returns for fourth season

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 21-27th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 21-27th list is headlined by the first part of the fourth season of Ozark starring Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, and Sofia Hublitz.

Coming soon in January

These titles are coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

All of Us Are Dead (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.

): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape. I Am Georgina (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Krispee Street: Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story: Bomb to the beat and groove to the mayhem in this fast-paced rhythm runner, featuring League of Legends stars, Ziggs and Heimerdinger.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan: Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game.

January 21

American Boogeywoman 🇺🇸

Munich – The Edge of War (NETFLIX FILM): In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book.

In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book. My Father’s Violin (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): After a heartbreaking loss, a girl tries to connect with a distant uncle who shares her passion for music.

After a heartbreaking loss, a girl tries to connect with a distant uncle who shares her passion for music. Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.

Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵): Adventure continues as Goh and Ash keep up their research and Goh becomes involved with Project Mew. But Mew isn’t the only mythical Pokémon!

Adventure continues as Goh and Ash keep up their research and Goh becomes involved with Project Mew. But Mew isn’t the only mythical Pokémon! Summer Heat (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): In search of a fresh start, a group of young adults live an unforgettable summer as they work at an island resort filled with sun, surf — and secrets.

In search of a fresh start, a group of young adults live an unforgettable summer as they work at an island resort filled with sun, surf — and secrets. That Girl Lay Lay (NETFLIX FAMILY): Quirky student Sadie tries to juggle high school and keep a huge secret after her hype-girl avatar comes to life in the form of fierce friend Lay Lay.

January 24

Three Songs for Benazir (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Ada and her science-loving friends are searching high and low for answers this season, from the sky above to the earth below and everywhere in between!

Ada and her science-loving friends are searching high and low for answers this season, from the sky above to the earth below and everywhere in between! Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for critics, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career.

Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for critics, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career. Snowpiercer: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES) (New Episodes Weekly 🇨🇦): Six months later, Layton continues to search the globe for livable conditions while Wilford — fueled by fury and revenge — remains in hot pursuit.

January 27

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island 🇨🇦

Chosen (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰): A teenager finds her world turned upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy Danish town. From the creators of The Rain.

A teenager finds her world turned upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy Danish town. From the creators of The Rain. Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble.

After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble. Wentworth: Season 8

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 21-27th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

