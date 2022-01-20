The Satechi 2-in-1 headphone stand and wireless charger is available for pre-order

Satechi is one of the more prominent Apple accessory makers, and now they’re offering the new Satechi 2-in-1 headphone stand with a wireless charger. Store and charge your AirPods Max with this beautiful new stand. It features a sleek stainless-steel arm with padded grips, a USB-C port to keep your headset charged, and a convenient wireless charger to also power your iPhone 13 or AirPods Pro while you work. Complete with a handy hook to help organize messy cables and an LED light to show when your wireless device is charging, the 2-in-1 Headphone Stand is more than just a home for your headset.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Here’s a rundown of the technical specifications and the features of the new Satechi 2-in-1 headphone stand and wireless charger.

COMPATIBLE DEVICES: Compatible with the AirPods Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iphone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, AirPods Pro, AirPods with wireless charging case and rechargeable headphones.

Compatible with the AirPods Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iphone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, AirPods Pro, AirPods with wireless charging case and rechargeable headphones. CONNECTOR TYPE: USB-C

USB-C cable included, 20W power adapter sold separately.

USB-C USB-C cable included, 20W power adapter sold separately. MODEL NO: UPCST-UCHSMCM / 810086360239

UPCST-UCHSMCM / 810086360239 SPEED: iPhone 12/13 – up to 7.5W

AirPods Max – 5W

iPhone 12/13 – up to 7.5W AirPods Max – 5W GUARANTEE: 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

1 Year Manufacturer Warranty Conveniently store and charge your headphones in style

Easy magnetic connection for iPhone 12 & 13 with MagSafe support.

Minimizes messy cables and keeps your devices in one place.

Requires 20W power adapter (sold separately).

Pre-Order on the company’s website for US$79.99 starting today

This looks like a handy desktop stand for Apple users who use the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and iPhone.

What do you think of the new Satechi 2-in-1 headphone stand with wireless charger? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 20, 2022.