Some of you have noticed the absence of our Streaming Free on IMDb TV series and have been wondering where it went. Well, we were wondering too. It turns out that Prime Video and IMDb TV decided to merge their monthly press releases into one, and they left us off the list. We’re not mad, though, a little hurt, but not mad.

So now, we’re bringing you a new feature called, What’s On Prime Video. Here we will give you the rundown of movies, TV, and other entertainment coming to Prime Video. This will include IMDb TV content, so check out what’s coming to Prime Video in February 2022.

What’s On Prime Video February 2022

New Amazon Originals

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022) is based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s ﬁrst live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misﬁts with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills but also the strength of their bond. Streaming January 28

Reacher (2022)

Reacher (2022) follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he ﬁnds a community grappling with its ﬁrst homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting ﬁsts to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: they picked the wrong guy to take the fall. Streaming February 4

Phat Tuesdays (2022)

Phat Tuesdays (2022), in the words of Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Regina King, and more, tells the unbelievable story of how one man, Guy Torry, moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store. What started as an experiment in 90’s Los Angeles turned into a breeding ground for today’s greatest comedians, elevating Black voices to have their turn on the stage. Streaming February 4

Book of Love (2022)

Book of Love (2022) is about English writer Henry’s (Sam Claﬂin) failing novel that becomes a surprise hit in Mexico, thanks to his translator, Maria’s (Verónica Echegui), spicy interpretation. Together on a book tour, tempers ﬂare as sparks begin to ﬂy. Streaming February 4

I Want You Back (2022)

I Want You Back (2022) follows Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) as total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo). Streaming February 11

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019) returns in Season 4: it’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge ﬁnds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. Streaming February 18

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (2022)

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (2022) Jay Baruchel hosts the Canadian version of the international hit comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing. The six-part competition series pits 10 of the best comedic talents against each other in a showdown, where anything can happen. The 10 competitors are Caroline Rhea, Tom Green, Dave Foley, Jon Lajoie, Mae Martin, Colin Mochrie, Debra DiGiovanni, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung, and K. Trevor Wilson. Streaming February 18

Lov3 (2022)

Lov3 (2022) Follows Ana (Elen Clarice) and the twins Soﬁa (Bella Camero) and Beto (João Oliveira) as siblings who refuse to experience love in the same way as their parents. Ana is back with her ex-husband, Artur (Drayson Menezzes), without giving up on having relationships with whoever she wants. Soﬁa is sharing a house with a throuple that doesn’t recognize her as part of the relationship. Finally, Beto is a gay man who is attracted to straight guys who end up dumping him. Streaming February 18

HOMESTAY (2022)

HOMESTAY (2022) begins when Shiro (Kento Nagao) is informed by a mysterious caretaker that he is dead. Confused, he ﬁnds a teenager, Makoto Kobayashi, who also died at the same time, and borrows his body in an attempt to discover the truth behind Makoto’s death. But he only has 100 days to solve the mystery—otherwise his life will also come to a permanent end. In search of his life and soul, Shiro attends high school as Makoto, and as he gets involved with his childhood friend, Akira (Anna Yamada), and the senior he secretly admires, Mitsuki (Rikako Yagi), he gradually gets closer to learning the truth behind Makoto’s death. Streaming February 11

Soﬁa Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer (2021)

Soﬁa Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer (2021) ﬁlming her third comedy special in NY in front of a crowd from all Latin America tells us about the time she went to jail, how much she misses her country when she travels abroad, how horrible it is to have kids and why she has two. “Lo Volvería a Hacer” leaves you with the urge to repeat all those things that you might regret. Streaming February 11

Sample of What’s Coming to Prime Video in February

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Beneﬁt Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Beneﬁt Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) Kazakh TV personality Borat is dispatched to the United States to report on the greatest country in the world. With a documentary crew in tow, Borat blunders through his epic road trip! Streaming February 1

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) – A family determined to get their young daughter into the ﬁnals of a beauty pageant take a cross-country trip in their VW bus. A quirky, heartfelt comedy-drama. Streaming February 1

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015) Mild-mannered banker George Needleman has gone through life oblivious to his company’s malfeasance but he’s forced to wake up when he’s been framed in a Ponzi scheme. Placed under federal protection, George and his family move down South to Madea’s house. Streaming February 1

The Protégé (2021)

The Protégé (2021) – Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L. Jackson lead this high-octane action-thriller from the director of Casino Royale about a contract killer out to avenge her mentor’s murder. Streaming February 25

Prime Video Channels

The Sandhamn Murders: Season 7

Season 7 Arsène Lupin

Faster with Finnegan: Season 2

Season 2 Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew : Season 1

: Season 1 Date With The Angels: Season 1-2, starring Betty White

Season 1-2, starring Betty White Dusty’s Trail: Season 1

Season 1 Book Hungry Bears: Season 1

Season 1 Civil War Journal: Seasons 1-3

Seasons 1-3 Nightwatch: Seasons 1-5

