Lights, camera, Crackle…See what’s new on Crackle in February 2022

February 2022 is just around the corner, which means new content is on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in February 2022 on Crackle!

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for February 2022 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle AVOD Originals in February 2022

Spider-Man

The web-spinning superhero (Tobey Maguire) has a mission to save New York from his nemesis, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and to win the heart of Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), the girl next door.

Spider-Man 2

Continuing adventures of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man™ (Tobey Maguire), as he attempts to thwart the villainous Doctor Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), aka Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man 3

In Spider-Man™ 3, based on the legendary Marvel Comics series, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) has finally managed to strike a balance between his devotion to M.J. and his duties as a superhero. But there is a storm brewing on the horizon. When his suit suddenly changes, turning jet-black and enhancing his powers, it transforms Peter as well, bringing out the dark, vengeful side of his personality that he is struggling to control.

Under the influence of the suit, Peter becomes overconfident and starts to neglect the people who care about him most. Forced to choose between the seductive power of the new suit and the compassionate hero he used to be, Peter must overcome his personal demons as two of the most-feared villains yet, Sandman and Venom, gather unparalleled power and a thirst for retribution to threaten Peter and everyone he loves.

Literally, Right Before Aaron

Adam (Justin Long) is definitely still in love with his ex (Cobie Smulders). So when he shows up at her wedding to prove that he’s moved on, a series of funny and awkward encounters only confirms he’s more in love with her than ever.

Sex Tape (premiering 2/5)

A married couple (Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel), with a night off from their kids, get adventurous and decide to spice up their lives by making a sex tape. When they wake the following morning, the tape is missing, and they must find out who took it and how to get it back.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in February 2022

Web Spinners and Creepy Creatures

Whether it’s a fly on the wall or a tormenting goliath; this channel will have you checking under your bed! Crawl out of your skin with these superhero and horror movies with villainous monsters in Spider-man (Toby Maguire, Kirsten Dunst), Superhero Movie (Kevin Hart, Tracy Mirgan), Big Ass Spider! (Ray Wise), and Behemoth (Ed Quinn).

Musical Legends

Feed your soul while you tap your feet to these blues and R&B documentary classics like Soul Power (James Brown), James Brown: Live at Boston Garden (James Brown), Take Me to the River (Terrence Howard), and B.B. King Live(B.B. King).

Actors Behind the Camera

You’ve seen them in front of the screen, now it’s time to see what they can do behind. Watch your favorite celebrities’ direct movies in Interview (Steve Buscemi), For Hope (Bob Saget), The Human Contract (Jada Pinkett Smith), and Slipstream (Anthony Hopkins).

Streams of Terror

Be prepared to sleep with the lights on forever after these terrifying cult classics like Day of The Dead (Mena Suvari), V/H/S (Adam Wingard), Piranha (Adam Scott), and Friday the 13th Part 2 (Amy Steel).

Love & Relationships

In this month of Valentines get all the feels, betrayal, pain, and redemption! Despite the drama, this channel will not let you down with movies like The Edge of Love (Keira Knightley, Cillian Murphy), Return To The Blue Lagoon (Milla Jovovich), Bounce (Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck), and Ice Castles (Robby Benson, Lynn-Holly Johnson).

Black Entertainment

Honoring Black History Month we are bringing you classics like The Temptations (Charles Malik Whitfield), Ruby’s Bucket of Blood (Angela Bassett, Jurnee Smollett), To Sir, with Love II (Sidney Poitier), and Free of Eden (Sidney Poitier).

New to Crackle Spotlight in February 2022

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear

When the Serpent Brotherhood lifts a magical artifact from his library, a brilliant but meek librarian (Noah Wyle) sets out across the globe to ensure its safe return.

Legion of Honor

Unlikely friends in a melting pot of confusion. Simon Murray (Paul Fox) fights for the French Foreign Legion. Pascal Dupont (Tom Hardy) fights for himself. War-torn men question honor, hope, morality…because you can desert everything…except yourself.

Belly

Packed with some of the most legendary hip-hop talent, this slick urban action drama follows two temporarily successful crime lords (Nas and DMX) into darkness.

Hard Luck

Three converging storylines involving bootleggers, a serial killer and drug dealers are followed. A former drug dealer (Wesley Snipes) tries to go straight, but comes across a stash of stolen drugs. Meanwhile, a middle-aged suburban housewife (Cybill Shepherd) hides a sadistic and vicious streak.

Mother May I Sleep With Danger

When Billy Owens (Ivan Sergei) murders his former high school sweetheart so that no one else will ever have her, he assumes a new identity as a college co-ed to cover the trail as he starts a relationship with co-ed, Laurel (Tori Spelling).

Cactus Flower

A bachelor (Walter Matthau) talks his assistant (Goldie Hawn) into posing as his wife so he can avoid marrying his girlfriend (Ingrid Bergman).

Bridget Loves Bernie

Bernie (David Birney), a struggling, young writer, is Jewish and happily married to his Irish-Catholic teacher wife, Bridget (Meredith Baxter) — that is, until their families intervene.

That Girl

Aspiring actress Ann Marie (Marlo Thomas) is living in New York City. In between trying to find jobs acting and modeling she finds time for her boyfriend, Donald Hollinger.

Additional New Movies in February 2022

Additional New T.V. Shows in February 2022

What do you think of the February 2022 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? If you liked the February 2022 edition, stay tuned for next month’s! Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

