Shut In will premiere on YouTube with a first look at Terror on the Prairie

The Daily Wire has just announced that its first original film, Shut In, will premiere on YouTube in the United States on February 10th at 9:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. The movie will be playing only on that date and time on YouTube, and then it will be made exclusively available only to The Daily Wire members on its website.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

During the premiere of Shut In, The Daily Wire will also debut the first teaser for western Terror on the Prairie, starring former Disney actress Gina Carano. The Daily Wire will also announce information about a previously undisclosed film project. More details about The Daily Wire’s Shut In premiere will be released in the coming days.

Shut In Final Trailer

Directed by DJ Caruso (“Disturbia”) and starring Rainey Qualley (“Ultrasound”) and Jake Horowitz (“The Vast of Night”), “Shut In” marks the return of indie film icon Vincent Gallo (“Buffalo ’66″) in his first feature role since 2013. The heart-pounding psycho-thriller centers on a young single mother who is held captive in her pantry by her violent ex and his meth-addict friend, and she must escape to save her children before it’s too late. Based on a script by Melanie Toast, Bonfire Legend’s Dallas Sonnier (“Bone Tomahawk”) first discovered the “Shut In” script on The Black List website, purchased the rights, and introduced Toast to her agents at UTA. The project went on to be set-up at New Line Cinema, and even got as far as starting pre-production with Jason Bateman as the director. The project fell apart, and after the option period ended, Sonnier chose to take the project out of New Line and over to The Daily Wire. The executive producers of “Shut In” include Boreing and Daily Wire co-founders Ben Shapiro and Caleb Robinson. Its producers are Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk (“Run Hide Fight”) of Bonfire Legend. Voltage Pictures is handling international sales for “Shut In” with overseas releases expected later this year. The Daily Wire

Last Updated on February 3, 2022.