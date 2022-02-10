Microsoft confirms Call of Duty will continue to be available on PlayStation

Yesterday, Microsoft included a little tidbit in a post about its updated approach to app stores about the future of Call of Duty. When the company announced it was buying Activision Blizzard a couple of weeks ago for $68.7 billion, gamers were rightly concerned that the company would make Call of Duty an Xbox console exclusive.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s current President and Vice-Chair, confirmed that Activision-Blizzard titles will continue to be released on Sony’s PlayStation console through — and beyond — any existing agreements Sony has with Activision.

“First, some commentators have asked whether we will continue to make popular content like Activision’s Call of Duty available on competing platforms like Sony’s PlayStation. The obvious concern is that Microsoft could make this title available exclusively on the Xbox console, undermining opportunities for Sony PlayStation users. “To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love. We are also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s successful platform. We believe this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business.” Brad Smith, President and Vice-Chair of Microsoft

Supposedly, from other reports, the next three Call of Duty games will be released for the PlayStation, but nothing was explained what would happen after that. However, the same will go with Nintendo too. Even better, Smith added that they are interested in bringing Activision Blizzard titles to the Nintendo Switch as well.

The main purpose of the post, however, was to announce changes and commitments to the Microsoft Store that is in line with what regulators are imposing. These changes are geared to provide the “best possible experience for creators and customers of all sizes.”

“…too much friction exists today between creators and gamers; app store policies and practices on mobile devices restrict what and how creators can offer games and what and how gamers can play them. Our large investment to acquire Activision Blizzard further strengthens our resolve to remove this friction on behalf of creators and gamers alike. We want to enable world-class content to reach every gamer more easily across every platform.” Brad Smith, President and Vice-Chair of Microsoft

Now to see if Sony will make the same commitment for games like Destiny after it recently announced they were acquiring Bungie.

What do you think about Microsoft’s commitment to continue making popular Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty available on the Sony PlayStation? Do you trust them to follow through with their promise? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on February 10, 2022.