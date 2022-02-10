New on Netflix February 11-17: Plenty of new and returning series to watch

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 11-17th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 11-17th list which has plenty of new and returning series like Inventing Anna, Love is Blind, and Swap Shop.

Coming soon in February

These titles are coming sometime in February, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Business Proposal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.

Juvenile Justice (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court.

Love, Life & Everything in Between (NETFLIX SERIES): An ode to Valentine's Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.

An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close. One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dungeon Dwarves: Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons.

February 11

Anne+: The Film (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.

Love Tactics (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): An ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger don't believe in love, so they place a bet to make the other fall head over heels — with unusual tactics.

Bigbug (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Android chefs. Drone security. Robot overlords. The future looks bright until the cracks show and the AI uprising begins in this sci-fi comedy.

Inventing Anna (NETFLIX SERIES): Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.

Love and Leashes (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): Love never hurt so good for two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.

Love Is Blind: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) ): A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Tall Girl 2 (NETFLIX FILM): Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin.

Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin. Toy Boy: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): As Hugo investigates the bombing, he and his friends deal with a new pair of adversaries and a fresh set of challenges at work.

February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather (NETFLIX SERIES): Inside a national weather service, love proves just as difficult to predict as rain or shine for a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.

Twenty Five Twenty One (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

February 13

A Cinderella Story 🇨🇦

Focus 🇨🇦

Love & Basketball 🇨🇦

Tammy 🇨🇦

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband’s faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other people.

Fishbowl Wives (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R.

February 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 🇺🇸

Love is Blind Japan (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵 (New episodes weekly) ): In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.

Ridley Jones: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Outer space adventures, treasure hunting and new friends keep Ridley and crew busy as they protect the museum from magical mishaps — and Mr. Peabody.

February 16

Blackhat 🇺🇸

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly) ): The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate three-part documentary charting rapper Kanye West’s career.

Secrets of Summer (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇷): A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret.

A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret. Swap Shop: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): One person’s junk is another person’s profit. Seasoned collectors venture out across Tennessee in search of bargains they can sell for big money.

February 17

Erax (NETFLIX FILM): During a sleepover, Auntie Opal and her niece Nina accidentally release the mythical and dangerous Erax creatures that must be returned to the storybook from which they escaped. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Fistful of Vengeance (NETFLIX FILM): A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (NETFLIX FILM): In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Heart Shot (NETFLIX FILM): High school seniors Nikki and Samantha are in love and planning their future — until Nikki's violent past comes back to threaten everything she holds dear. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇬🇧 ) : Mo Gilligan breaks down his days as a broke teenager, working in retail, relationship dynamics, annoying talk show producers and more in this special.

) Mo Gilligan breaks down his days as a broke teenager, working in retail, relationship dynamics, annoying talk show producers and more in this special. Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪): Kurt investigates a mysterious, grisly death that seems connected to an incendiary national news story that was one of Rask’s first cases in Malmö.

