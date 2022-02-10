New on Netflix February 11-17: Plenty of new and returning series to watch

Coming soon in February
February 11
- Anne+: The Film (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.
- Love Tactics (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): An ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger don’t believe in love, so they place a bet to make the other fall head over heels — with unusual tactics.
- Bigbug (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Android chefs. Drone security. Robot overlords. The future looks bright until the cracks show and the AI uprising begins in this sci-fi comedy.
- Inventing Anna (NETFLIX SERIES): Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.
- Love and Leashes (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): Love never hurt so good for two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)): A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?
- Tall Girl 2 (NETFLIX FILM): Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin.
- Toy Boy: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): As Hugo investigates the bombing, he and his friends deal with a new pair of adversaries and a fresh set of challenges at work.
February 12
- Forecasting Love and Weather (NETFLIX SERIES): Inside a national weather service, love proves just as difficult to predict as rain or shine for a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.
- Twenty Five Twenty One (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.
February 13
- A Cinderella Story 🇨🇦
- Focus 🇨🇦
- Love & Basketball 🇨🇦
- Tammy 🇨🇦
February 14
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband’s faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other people.
- Fishbowl Wives (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R.
February 15
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 🇺🇸
- Love is Blind Japan (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵 (New episodes weekly)): In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.
- Ridley Jones: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Outer space adventures, treasure hunting and new friends keep Ridley and crew busy as they protect the museum from magical mishaps — and Mr. Peabody.
February 16
- Blackhat 🇺🇸
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)): The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate three-part documentary charting rapper Kanye West’s career.
- Secrets of Summer (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇷): A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret.
- Swap Shop: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): One person’s junk is another person’s profit. Seasoned collectors venture out across Tennessee in search of bargains they can sell for big money.
February 17
- Erax (NETFLIX FILM): During a sleepover, Auntie Opal and her niece Nina accidentally release the mythical and dangerous Erax creatures that must be returned to the storybook from which they escaped. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.
- Fistful of Vengeance (NETFLIX FILM): A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses (NETFLIX FILM): In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.
- Heart Shot (NETFLIX FILM): High school seniors Nikki and Samantha are in love and planning their future — until Nikki’s violent past comes back to threaten everything she holds dear. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.
- Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇬🇧): Mo Gilligan breaks down his days as a broke teenager, working in retail, relationship dynamics, annoying talk show producers and more in this special.
- Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪): Kurt investigates a mysterious, grisly death that seems connected to an incendiary national news story that was one of Rask’s first cases in Malmö.
