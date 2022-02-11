Terror on the Prairie teaser drops offers a fleeting glint of what’s to come

Dictionary.com defines a teaser as; “a short, impressionistic image, promotional video, or audio spot that reveals very little about the product or company being advertised and is presented to generate interest in advance of the primary advertising campaign.” Terror on the Prairie producers got half of the definition but forgot the other half.

The Terror on the Prairie teaser, starring Gina Carano, dropped last night during the premiere of The Daily Wire’s new thriller Shut In. The buzz around this movie has been fairly significant, considering it stars former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano. But as teasers go, this particular teaser did an excellent job of sharing “very little about the product” but fell short in generating interest. Check out the Terror on the Prairie teaser below and see what you think.

On the Montana plains, a frontier woman must protect herself against a ruthless gang of outlaws hell-bent on revenge. Directed by Michael Polish, best known for “Northfork” and “The Astronaut Farmer,” the film centers on a pioneer family living on the Great Plains of Montana who must fight for their lives against a gang of vicious outlaws. It co-stars veteran character actor Nick Searcy (“The Shape of Water” and “Justified”), as well as MMA fighter Cowboy Cerrone, comedian Tyler Fischer, Heath Freeman (“Skateland”), and Samaire Armstrong (“The O.C.,” “Dirty, Sexy Money”). The Daily Wire

I’m sure the producers will release another teaser or possibly a full trailer soon since the movie will be released in Summer 2022. This particular teaser falls short in giving the viewer enough to be excited about, at least in my opinion. The company should look back at what they did with Shut In and recreate it; Shut In had much more excitement.

