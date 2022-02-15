New Seagate Game Drives for PlayStation available, including Horizon Forbidden West edition

Seagate has announced an updated version of its Game Drive for PlayStation that work seamlessly with both PS5 and PS4 consoles. In addition, a new Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive is available.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The updated Game Drive for PlayStation comes in 2TB and 4TB capacities. Great for storing additional games on both the PS5 and PS4, gamers can also play PS4 games directly from the drive. Lightweight, the drives utilize a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection and install in under two minutes. With no need for an additional power cable, they are portable and allow gamers to take their library anywhere.

Additionally, to celebrate the new Game Drive and the upcoming release of the PS5 and PS4 game, Horizon Forbidden West™, Seagate collaborated with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla to bring fans the Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive. Inspired by the open world of Horizon Forbidden West, the officially licensed collectible HDD displays graphics on the exterior of the drive that highlight the strength and mystery of the Horizon Forbidden West hero, Aloy. Available in 2TB and 5TB capacities, the Game Drive gives players the power to store their library of PS5 and PS4 games. Owners can also play their PS4 games right from the drive. Seagate press release

The new drives include a one-year limited warranty giving players peace of mind. With shipments starting next month, Seagate’s Game Drive retails with a suggested price of US$92.49 (2TB) and $139.99 (4TB), and Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive retails with a suggested price of $99.99 (2TB) and $159.99 (5TB).

What do you think about the updated Game Drives for PlayStation from Seagate? Are you going to be picking the limited edition Horizon Forbidden West version? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on February 15, 2022.