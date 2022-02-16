Oppo will unveil its new Find X5 series on February 24th

Oppo has been doing smartphones for a long time, and they’ve been one of the brands that have pushed exciting designs and features. The company mainly sells its devices in Europe, China, and the Middle East, but sometimes you can snag one in the U.S. and Canada. Though you should be sure the cell bands work with your carrier.

The company is preparing to announce the new Oppo Find X5 series on February 24th at 2:00 EST. Like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus, we’re sure the company will make a big deal around the announcement and have an elaborate presentation to suit. We didn’t get much info or images other than what you see here, but here is what the Oppo press release said.

At OPPO INNO Day 2021, OPPO announced MariSilicon X, the dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, which overcomes smartphone video capture’s greatest challenge – nighttime recording. Taking quality to new heights with its cutting-edge 6nm architecture, real-time RAW processing, and up to 20x faster 4K AI performance – Find X5 Pro shines a light on the night. Powered by the latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Find X5 Pro stays cool under pressure and is supercharged to handle the most demanding games and applications. On the outside, it embodies a futuristic design to express a sense of calm and timeless beauty. With an ultra-hard, true ceramic back, the Find X5 Pro achieves clean, modern sophistication while creating a surface texture that reduces fingerprints, and follows a perfectly-smooth, uniform incline to gently cushion the camera module. With unrivalled night shooting capabilities, the high-end 5G flagship Find X5 Pro builds on the core DNA that makes OPPO a hit with consumers and critics alike. With a futuristic aesthetic, new ColorOS, world-class performance, ultra-fast connectivity and a camera system that’s out of this world, Find X5 Pro raises the bar for smartphones. Oppo Press Release

