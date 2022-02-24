New on Netflix February 25 – March 3: Vikings gets a sequel

Coming soon in February
Coming soon in March
- 800 Meters (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.
- Tomorrow (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man joins a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special life-saving missions.
February 25
- Back to 15 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Thirty-year-old Anita travels back to age 15 and starts meddling with everybody’s lives — until she realizes the only life that needs fixing is her own.
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)): A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?
- Merlí. Sapere Aude (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Pol is challenged by intimidating professors and a group of new friends when he enrolls in university in pursuit of a philosophy degree.
- Restless (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.
- Scoob 🇨🇦
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (NETFLIX FILM): Madea’s back — hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.
- Vikings: Valhalla (NETFLIX SERIES): In this sequel to Vikings, 100 years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.
February 26
- Bombshell 🇨🇦
February 28
- My Wonderful Life (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A blackmail note threatening to reveal a woman’s affair sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3 🇺🇸
Being a new month, there are plenty of new titles on the Netflix February 25 – March 1st list. Let’s check out what’s coming!
March 1
- 21 🇺🇸
- 21 Bridges 🇺🇸
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) 🇺🇸
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 🇺🇸
- Battleship 🇺🇸
- The Breakfast Club 🇨🇦
- Bridget Jones’s Diary 🇨🇦
- Chalet Girl 🇨🇦
- Christine 🇺🇸
- Coach Carter 🇺🇸
- Dead Man Down 🇨🇦
- Due Date 🇺🇸
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 🇨🇦
- Freddy vs. Jason 🇺🇸
- Gattaca 🇺🇸
- Girl with a Pearl Earring 🇨🇦
- The Guardians of Justice (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦: When their seemingly fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront festering evil in the world — and in themselves.
- The Gift 🇺🇸
- The Green Mile 🇺🇸
- Leap Year 🇨🇦
- Liar Liar 🇨🇦
- Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels 🇨🇦
- Merci pour tout 🇨🇦
- My Best Friend’s Wedding 🇺🇸
- Public Enemies 🇺🇸
- Redemption 🇺🇸
- The Replacements 🇺🇸
- Richie Rich 🇺🇸
- Secretary 🇨🇦
- The Shawshank Redemption 🇺🇸
- She’s All That 🇨🇦
- Shooter 🇺🇸
- Shrek 🇺🇸
- Shrek 2 🇺🇸
- Sorry to Bother You 🇺🇸
- Starship Troopers 🇺🇸
- Ted 🇨🇦
- Texas Chainsaw 3D 🇺🇸
- Top Gun 🇺🇸
- V for Vendetta 🇺🇸
- Where the Wild Things Are 🇺🇸
- Worst Roommate Ever (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Blumhouse Television, the new five-part documentary series Worst Roommate Ever highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed. These unsettling true stories chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall.
- Zoolander 🇺🇸
March 2
- Against The Ice (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇰): Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition.
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters, puzzling clues and militant rivals in search of royal gold lost at sea.
- Savage Rhythm (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): The opposite worlds of two dancers in Colombia clash on and off the dance floor when their ambition to succeed leads them down a treacherous path.
March 3
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The fate of Eternos hangs in the balance as He-Man and the heroes forge new alliances — and new destinies — to outrun evil Skeletor’s pursuit of power.
- Midnight at the Pera Palace ( NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): At a historic Istanbul hotel, a journalist is thrust into the past and must stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey.
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Join the Kretzes as they help clients find extraordinary homes in France and beyond, then take a peek inside their world as they work and play.
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Power Rangers band together with mighty new Dino Keys to stop more squads of Sporix beasts — and revived enemies out for revenge.
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Elephants, lions, wolves and many more species thrive in the Kalahari Desert’s Okavango Delta, but a worsening dry season threatens its future.
- The Weekend Away (NETFLIX FILM): When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇧🇷): Comedian Whindersson Nunes brings his quirky impersonations and streetwise takes on different cultures to the historic stage of Teatro Amazonas.
