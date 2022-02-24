New on Netflix February 25 – March 3: Vikings gets a sequel

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 25 – March 3rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February and March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 25 – March 3rd list which is headlined by Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to the popular Vikings series.

Coming soon in February

These titles are coming sometime in February, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Business Proposal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.

An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close. One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Coming soon in March

These titles are coming sometime in March, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

800 Meters (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dungeon Dwarves: Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons.

Shatter Remastered: Shatter Remastered is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles.

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed: Do whatever it takes to save your family and survive the zombie apocalypse in this ultimate action shooter! How far will you go to make it out alive?

This is a True Story: Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews.

February 25

Back to 15 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Thirty-year-old Anita travels back to age 15 and starts meddling with everybody’s lives — until she realizes the only life that needs fixing is her own.

): Pol is challenged by intimidating professors and a group of new friends when he enrolls in university in pursuit of a philosophy degree. Restless (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.

After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness. Scoob 🇨🇦

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (NETFLIX FILM): Madea’s back — hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.

February 26

Bombshell 🇨🇦

February 28

My Wonderful Life (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A blackmail note threatening to reveal a woman’s affair sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.

Being a new month, there are plenty of new titles on the Netflix February 25 – March 1st list. Let’s check out what’s coming!

March 1

21 🇺🇸

21 Bridges 🇺🇸

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) 🇺🇸

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 🇺🇸

Battleship 🇺🇸

The Breakfast Club 🇨🇦

Bridget Jones’s Diary 🇨🇦

Chalet Girl 🇨🇦

Christine 🇺🇸

Coach Carter 🇺🇸

Dead Man Down 🇨🇦

Due Date 🇺🇸

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 🇨🇦

Freddy vs. Jason 🇺🇸

Gattaca 🇺🇸

Girl with a Pearl Earring 🇨🇦

The Guardians of Justice (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦: When their seemingly fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront festering evil in the world — and in themselves.

The Green Mile 🇺🇸

Leap Year 🇨🇦

Liar Liar 🇨🇦

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels 🇨🇦

Merci pour tout 🇨🇦

My Best Friend’s Wedding 🇺🇸

Public Enemies 🇺🇸

Redemption 🇺🇸

The Replacements 🇺🇸

Richie Rich 🇺🇸

Secretary 🇨🇦

The Shawshank Redemption 🇺🇸

She’s All That 🇨🇦

Shooter 🇺🇸

Shrek 🇺🇸

Shrek 2 🇺🇸

Sorry to Bother You 🇺🇸

Starship Troopers 🇺🇸

Ted 🇨🇦

Texas Chainsaw 3D 🇺🇸

Top Gun 🇺🇸

V for Vendetta 🇺🇸

Where the Wild Things Are 🇺🇸

Worst Roommate Ever (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Blumhouse Television, the new five-part documentary series Worst Roommate Ever highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed. These unsettling true stories chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall.

March 2

Against The Ice (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇰): Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition.

Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition. The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters, puzzling clues and militant rivals in search of royal gold lost at sea.

A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters, puzzling clues and militant rivals in search of royal gold lost at sea. Savage Rhythm (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): The opposite worlds of two dancers in Colombia clash on and off the dance floor when their ambition to succeed leads them down a treacherous path.

March 3

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 25 – March 3rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

