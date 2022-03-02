[MWC 2022] Skullcandy and Budweiser collaborate on limited-edition headphones

Skullcandy has been in the audio game for a long time. The company primarily concentrates on the market segment that enjoys headphones tuned to handle bass-heavy music. We have reviewed multiple Skullcandy devices, and you can check out those reviews here. Enter Budweiser.

The company has announced a collaboration with Budweiser on a limited-edition run of headphones. The limited-edition collection includes Skullcandy fan-favorites Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones and Indy Evo, Sesh Evo, and Dime True Wireless Earbuds, redesigned with an aesthetic unique to the partnership.

“Skullcandy and Budweiser believe in the full-senders, the deep-track listeners and those that don’t just live life but embrace it – this collaboration is for them,” said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. “We thought it only fitting to design some of our true wireless fan favorites with Budweiser’s iconic stylings. The result is a drop that will make you want to crack open a cold one, enjoy responsibly and turn up the volume.” The Crusher Evo, Indy Evo, Sesh Evo and Dime true wireless solutions feature an eye-popping black and red colorway with the signature Skullcandy Skull adorned with the Budweiser crown. The combination of reflective, transparent materials and color choices play with light to encapsulate a youthful spirit. Tech specs tied to each of the Skullcandy x Budweiser collab headphones and earbuds include: Skullcandy

Skullcandy/Budweiser Limited-Edition Headphones

Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones – US$209.99

40 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

Crusher Adjustable Sensory Bass and Personal Sound via Skullcandy App

Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls

Built-in Tile Finding Technology

Flat-Folding and Collapsible

Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds – US$79.99

Up to 30 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

IP55 Sweat, Water And Dust Resistant

Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls and Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

Music, movie and podcast EQ modes

Built-in Tile Technology

Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds – US$59.99

Up to 24 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls with Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

Music, Movie and Podcast EQ Modes

Built-in Tile Technology

Dime True Wireless Earbuds – US$34.99

Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life

Full Suite of Media Controls on the Buds with Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

Auto On/Connect with Secure, Noise-Isolating Fit

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance

Micro-USB Charging Case with Snap Lid and Integrated Lanyard

If you’re interested in any of these Skullcandy headphones, you can check out the company’s website to order.

