Now Playing on Plex March 2022: IP Man, Merlin, The Ninth Gate, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex March 2022 edition.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into March 2022!

New on Plex in March 2022

Now Playing on Plex: USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

13 Assassins

Adult World

All Good Things

Blackfish

Burnt

Drinking Buddies

Flawless

The Green Hornet

Guest House

The Imitation Game

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi

Mr. Nobody

Prince Avalanche

Tiny Furniture

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

Vice (2015)

Wind River

Zack And Miri Make A P***no

Catch before it leaves in March 2022

Now Playing on Plex: Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

12 Sins

Burnt By The Sun

Cell

Crossing Over

Domino

Exposed

Fortress

House Of 1000 Corpses

The Hungover Games

In The Company Of Men

The Janky Promoters

Never Back Down: No Surrender

The Real Ghostbusters

The Shepherd

To Sir With Love II

U Turn

Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning

Zero Tolerance

Still streaming on Plex in March 2022

Now Playing on Plex: IP Man

1408

Battle Royale

Before I Go To Sleep

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

Blitz

Bronson

Cashback

Centurion

Clerks II

Close Range

Coherence

The Crazies

Cube

Detachment

The Devil’s Rejects

Eden Lake

The Fall

Filth

The Ghost Writer

The Gift

The Girl Who Played With Fire (2009)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Goon

Half Nelson

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Highlander

The Hunt

I Saw The Devil

The Illusionist

The Intergalactic Adventures Of Max Cloud

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Let The Right One In

Lion

A Little Bit Of Heaven

Lucky Number Slevin

The Man From Earth

Melancholia

Merlin

Monster

Ninja: Shadow Of A Tear

The Ninth Gate

Only God Forgives

Out Of The Furnace

Project Almanac

The Road

Safe

Savage Dog

Sex Tape

Short Term 12

Silent Hill

Super

Taboo

This Is England

Train to Busan

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

The Wave

We Need To Talk About Kevin

What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for March 2022? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on March 2, 2022.