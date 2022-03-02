Now Playing on Plex March 2022: IP Man, Merlin, The Ninth Gate, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex March 2022 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into March 2022!
New on Plex in March 2022
- 13 Assassins
- Adult World
- All Good Things
- Blackfish
- Burnt
- Drinking Buddies
- Flawless
- The Green Hornet
- Guest House
- The Imitation Game
- Jiro Dreams Of Sushi
- Mr. Nobody
- Prince Avalanche
- Tiny Furniture
- USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
- Vice (2015)
- Wind River
- Zack And Miri Make A P***no
Catch before it leaves in March 2022
- 12 Sins
- Burnt By The Sun
- Cell
- Crossing Over
- Domino
- Exposed
- Fortress
- House Of 1000 Corpses
- The Hungover Games
- In The Company Of Men
- The Janky Promoters
- Never Back Down: No Surrender
- The Real Ghostbusters
- The Shepherd
- To Sir With Love II
- U Turn
- Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning
- Zero Tolerance
Still streaming on Plex in March 2022
- 1408
- Battle Royale
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- Blitz
- Bronson
- Cashback
- Centurion
- Clerks II
- Close Range
- Coherence
- The Crazies
- Cube
- Detachment
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Eden Lake
- The Fall
- Filth
- The Ghost Writer
- The Gift
- The Girl Who Played With Fire (2009)
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Goon
- Half Nelson
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Highlander
- The Hunt
- I Saw The Devil
- The Illusionist
- The Intergalactic Adventures Of Max Cloud
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Let The Right One In
- Lion
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Man From Earth
- Melancholia
- Merlin
- Monster
- Ninja: Shadow Of A Tear
- The Ninth Gate
- Only God Forgives
- Out Of The Furnace
- Project Almanac
- The Road
- Safe
- Savage Dog
- Sex Tape
- Short Term 12
- Silent Hill
- Super
- Taboo
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- The Wave
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
Last Updated on March 2, 2022.