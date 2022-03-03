New on Netflix March 4-10: Toni Collette has a dark past in Pieces of Her

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between March 4-10th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 4-10th list which is headlined by the Netflix series Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette, David Wenham, and Omari Hardwick.

Coming soon in March

These titles are coming sometime in March, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

800 Meters (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

March 4

The Invisible Thread (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): A teenage son of two fathers makes a documentary about his parents but is surprised when a real-life plot twist occurs in his family.

Heartbroken, jobless and in her 30s, Leyla sets out to reinvent herself and search for happiness amid her family’s attempts to recouple her. Pieces of Her (NETFLIX SERIES): A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

March 5

Beirut 🇺🇸

March 6

Shameless: Season 11 🇨🇦

March 7

Good Girls: Season 4 🇺🇸

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): As Alice continues to find steady success with her show, “Stars of Love,” her own star-crossed love with Davide proves to be anything but predictable.

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): After he’s shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this docuseries, take a peek behind his persona.

March 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 🇺🇸

Karma’s World: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): New challenges inspire new songs for Karma as she starts a new job, runs for school president and works to make a difference in her community.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada March 4-10th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on March 3, 2022.