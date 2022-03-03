Verizon announces +play, a service exclusive to Verizon customers

Verizon is preparing to give its customers a new option for streaming services, +play. This new service is basically an entertainment hub that will feature the likes of Disney+, Netflix, discovery+, Peloton, in addition to several others. This effectively centralizes streaming subscriptions for Verizon customers.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Here’s what the Verizon press release had to say about +play. This new digital hub will be available at no additional cost to customers, and trials for the service will start at the end of March, with a full launch coming later this year.

Today, Verizon announced that its customers will have exclusive access to +play, a groundbreaking platform that allows users to discover, purchase and manage some of their favorite subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle and more – all in one place. Through new partnerships with Netflix, Peloton, Live Nation’s Veeps and featuring leading services like Disney+, discovery+, A+E Networks, AMC+ and many others, the hub will give Verizon customers a simple and efficient way to access and take advantage of exclusive deals for content services. By 2024, the average streamer will subscribe to more than five services. With more and more platforms launching across content, gaming, music, news and lifestyle, it’s increasingly difficult for consumers to know what they have, what’s available, what they’re paying and if they’re getting the best value. +play is Verizon’s answer for an easier way to manage subscriptions across any and all devices, and for a more effective way to discover new content. +play will also allow Verizon customers to learn more about exclusive deals and offerings for content services. “+play is a natural extension of our core strengths. Through premium content and entertainment relationships, we have a track record as one of the largest and most successful direct to consumer platforms in the country,” said Manon Brouillette, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “We already support the management of millions of Verizon-offered content subscriptions and +play will further enhance our Mix & Match plan proposition by scaling choice through aggregation – choice of connectivity, choice of device, and now choice of content and digital services with added perks and offers in a one stop shop.” +play builds on the content Verizon already offers through leading providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service, and introduces new partners, including Netflix, Peloton, Veeps concert livestreams, WW International, Inc., A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+, among many others. Verizon

What do you think of +play? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on March 3, 2022.