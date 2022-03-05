Samsung PRO Plus SDXC review: A fantastic choice for video and photo

SD cards are an essential piece of kit for all content creators. Videographers and photographers are huge users of SD cards. Today’s camera gear can shoot faster than ever, and an excellent SD card is essential. The Samsung PRO Plus SDXC was built with content creators in mind and boasted some superb read and write speeds.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

So let’s take a quick look around the Samsung PRO Plus SDXC card and find out if it’s worth purchasing to add to your kit. We have the 256GB version with Samsung SD Card reader for review.

Specifications

The Samsung PRO Plus SDXC has the following features and specifications:

Storage Capacity: 128GB – Class 10, U3, V30 256GB – Class 10, U3, V30 512GB – Class 10, U3, V30

Interface: UHS-I

UHS-I Speed: Read: Up To 160 MB/s Write: Up To 120 MB/s

Speed class: U3, V30, Class 10

U3, V30, Class 10 Warranty: Ten-year limited warranty

What’s In The Box

Samsung PRO Plus SDXC

Samsung Card Reader

Design

Oh man, I have gone over the design of SD cards more times than I want to count. The size and look of the PRO Plus remain the same because they have to. Given that SD cards are used in many devices, the form factor has to be the same across manufacturers.

So that leaves Samsung little room to make their SDXC cards look different. The most significant difference is that the Samsung PRO Plus SDXC is white instead of black. Most SD cards are black, and I prefer this lighter color as it makes it easier to find in a bag or desktop.

The lock button is on the side, just like every SD card, and on the back are the gold connectors that connect to your device for the card to work.

The Samsung PRO Plus SDXC also comes with features that make it worth having in your kit. The PRO Plus can take some abuse, and if you’re a working photographer, that’s good news. Here are a few of the features you can expect from this card:

Water-proof

Temperature-proof

X-ray-proof

Magnet-proof

Shock-proof

Drop-proof

Wear-proof

Store up to 44,439 4K photos on the 256GB version

Performance

The Samsung PRO Plus SDXC is rated at up to 160 MB/s read, and 120 MB/s write speeds. Using the included Samsung USB 3.1 card reader, I ran three benchmark programs on my 2021 Mac mini. I used Blackmagic Disk Speed Test, ATTO Disk Benchmark, and DiskMark. Below are the results from each of these tests:

ATTO Disk Seq Read 150 MB/s ATTO DISK Seq Write 117 MB/s DiskMark 2.2 Seq Read 146 MB/s DiskMark 2.2 Seq Write 116 MB/s Blackmagic Disk Speed Test Seq Read 152 MB/s Blackmagic Disk Speed Test Seq Write 117 MB/s

I also ran these same tests using the same benchmark programs using the built-in SD card reader on my Satechi hub, and the speeds were significantly slower. This is likely due to the hardware limitations of the SD card reader on the Satechi hub. I’m comfortable concluding that these numbers bring us close enough to the advertised “Up To” numbers.

As I do with all my SD card tests, I set my Sony A7iii to RAW and Continuous Shooting, and here’s what I got. I was able to capture 36 images in about 8-seconds before the camera stopped capturing photos. The write operation was completed in 26-seconds. Of course, this isn’t the most scientific test, and your results may vary depending on the gear you are using.

I have been using a Lexar 1066x SDXC in my Sony A7iii, and it works perfectly. The Lexar is on par with the Samsung PRO Plus SDXC, and it has earned a spot in my dual SD Card slots. It performed very well and within its advertised speeds.

Overall, performance is going to depend on your hardware. If your camera can support the speeds of this SD card, then you should technically get the best performance out of it. If it doesn’t, then you’ll only see the performance your hardware can deliver.

Price/Value

Pricing starts at US$30 for the 128GB version and goes up to US$118 for the 512GB version. I’d say this is a very reasonably priced and affordable SD card, and it includes the SD Card reader. It competes well with other cards in this price range and specifications.

Wrap Up

The Samsung PRO Plus SDXC is a solid choice for your SD card needs. It has excellent read/write speeds, and the price tag is right on the money.

Last Updated on March 5, 2022.