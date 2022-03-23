Criminals can obtain cyberattack “kits” on the dark web for less than US$50

The criminal element among us is one we will, sadly, never shake. There’s always going to be someone looking to take advantage of others who are more honest than they are. So while it’s shocking to hear that cyberattack “kits” are available on the dark web for less than US$50, it’s not surprising.

The dark web is a vile place, even more so than the public internet, and many nasty things are happening there. According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, different types of cyber attack packs, including phishing, ransomware, DDoS, and others, can be purchased for less than $50 on the dark web, with some starting as low as $5.

Popular among wannabe hackers, these kits enable people with little technical knowledge to launch cyber attacks. However, some are designed to exploit the buyers themselves. Analysts at Sectrio provided the cost of these cyber assault packs in their report The Global Threat Landscape 2022. Remote Access Trojan/Tool (RAT), malicious software that allows one to gain full access and remote control of another device’s system, is the cheapest cyber attack tool on the dark web. RAT prices start at just $5 and can go up to $45. Phishing attack packs are also on the lower end of the price scale. In particular, the avengers whaling phishing kit costs as little as $7 on the dark web. Whaling phishing is a special type of phishing attack that targets high-level employees, such as CEOs and CFOs (whales) in order to trick them into sharing highly sensitive information or making a transfer to a fraudulent account. Next comes the ultimate password cracking pack with instructions, demo, and help. These tools designed to discover device’s passwords can be had for only $10. For the same $10, dark web users can get a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack kit. DDoS attacks are meant to flood an attacked network with so much traffic that it becomes inaccessible to its users. AtlasVPN

You can read more of AtlasVPN’s report on their website. But be careful seeking out anything on the dark web; visiting such a place can be harmful in more ways than one. Not to mention, you may see things you can never unsee.

Last Updated on March 23, 2022.