What’s leaving Netflix April 2022: Star Trek: TNG, Dawson’s Creek, and more

A few titles are leaving Netflix in April — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Not as many shows are leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and movies like Moneyball, The Shawshank Redemption, and Snakes on a Plane. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch the Jason Bourne, Anchorman, and Despicable Me movies. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in March!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in April.

April 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 🇨🇦

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues 🇨🇦

Star Trek: The Next Generation (Seasons 1-7) 🇺🇸

April 2

Truth or Dare 🇺🇸

April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer 🇺🇸

April 5

Despicable Me 🇨🇦

Despicable Me 2 🇨🇦

The Florida Project 🇺🇸

Minions 🇨🇦

April 8

House of the Witch 🇺🇸

April 15

About Time 🇺🇸

April 18

Miss Sloane 🇺🇸

April 24

King Aruther: Legend of the Sword 🇺🇸

April 25

The Arttist 🇺🇸

April 29

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel 🇺🇸

April 30

The Bourne Identity 🇨🇦

The Bourne Legacy 🇨🇦

The Bourne Supremacy 🇨🇦

The Bourne Ultimatum 🇨🇦

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸

Dear John 🇺🇸

First Knight 🇺🇸

Léon: The Professional 🇺🇸

Moneyball 🇺🇸

Snakes on a Plane 🇺🇸

Snatch 🇺🇸

Stripes 🇺🇸

Superman Returns 🇺🇸

The Shawshank Redemption 🇺🇸

The Town 🇺🇸

