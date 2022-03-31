New on Netflix April 1-7: A star-studded cast headlines The Bubble

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 1 and 7th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix April 1-7th list which is headlined by The Bubble starring Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, and more. Being a new month, there are plenty of new titles hitting the service.

Coming soon in April

These titles are coming sometime in April, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Hold Tight (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱 ): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.

): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets. The Taming of The Shrew (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Relic Hunters: Rebels: Shoot and dash through colorful levels while crafting and upgrading dozens of weapons. Defeat the Ducan Empire and bring peace to a divided planet.

April 1

3 Days to Kill 🇨🇦

300: Rise of an Empire 🇨🇦

8 Mile 🇨🇦

A Cinderella Story 🇺🇸

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday 🇺🇸

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (NETFLIX FILM): A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.

A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon. Argo 🇺🇸

Battle: Freestyle (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): Amalie is elated when her and Mikael’s dance crew is selected to compete in Paris, but becomes distracted when she reunites with her estranged mother.

Amalie is elated when her and Mikael’s dance crew is selected to compete in Paris, but becomes distracted when she reunites with her estranged mother. Blade 🇺🇸

Blade II 🇺🇸

Blade: Trinity 🇺🇸

The Blind Side 🇺🇸

Blow 🇺🇸

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 🇺🇸

The Bubble (NETFLIX FILM): Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. Casual: Season 1 🇨🇦

Casual: Season 2 🇨🇦

Casual: Season 3 🇨🇦

Casual: Season 4 🇨🇦

Catch and Release 🇺🇸

Captain Nova (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇳🇱): A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster.

A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster. The Cats 🇨🇦

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇰🇷): Jokes and improv take center stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary.

Jokes and improv take center stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary. The Chronicles of Riddick 🇨🇦

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce 🇺🇸

Eagle Eye 🇺🇸

Emma 🇨🇦

Four Brothers 🇺🇸

Forever Out of My League (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): Life hangs in the balance after Marta’s operation, with true love just within reach. But can the heart prevail against old secrets — and fickle fate?

Life hangs in the balance after Marta’s operation, with true love just within reach. But can the heart prevail against old secrets — and fickle fate? Full Metal Jacket 🇺🇸

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Clea and Joanna return to tame the clutter of celebrities and everyday clients with their signature rainbow style — and open a door into their lives.

Clea and Joanna return to tame the clutter of celebrities and everyday clients with their signature rainbow style — and open a door into their lives. Grown Ups 🇺🇸

Heartland: Season 14 🇺🇸

Her 🇺🇸

How to Train Your Dragon 🇺🇸

Inception 🇺🇸

The Kingdom 🇨🇦

The Last Bus (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧): After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones.

After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones. The Lincoln Lawyer 🇨🇦

Love Actually 🇺🇸

Lucky Number Slevin 🇨🇦

Molly’s Game 🇺🇸

Monster-in-Law 🇺🇸

The Mummy 🇨🇦

Munich 🇨🇦

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always 🇨🇦

New York Minute 🇺🇸

The Nut Job 🇺🇸

PAW Patrol: Season 8

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun 🇺🇸

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 🇨🇦

Puss in Boots 🇺🇸

Rambo: Last Blood 🇨🇦

The Rental 🇺🇸

Ride Along 🇨🇦

The Ring 🇺🇸

Rumor Has It… 🇺🇸

Saving Private Ryan 🇺🇸

Scary Movie 2 🇨🇦

Sherlock Holmes 🇺🇸

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 🇺🇸

Shrek Forever After 🇺🇸

Something’s Gotta Give 🇺🇸

Tomorrow ( NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man joins a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special life-saving missions.

Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man joins a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special life-saving missions. Trivia Quest (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily) ): Test your knowledge of history, art, science and more across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series.

(new episodes daily) Test your knowledge of history, art, science and more across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series. Warcraft 🇨🇦

We The Animals 🇺🇸

April 4

Angel Has Fallen 🇨🇦

Better Call Saul: Season 5

King of Thieves 🇺🇸

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (NETFLIX COMEDY): In this stylish follow-up to his highly acclaimed debut Netflix stand-up comedy special, Ronny Chieng performs live in New York City in the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant. With a unique blend of intelligence, rage and physicality, Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic.

April 6

Furioza (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱 ): A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.

): A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail. Green Mothers’ Club (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Five moms in a competitive grade school community keep their enemies close, and one another closer, as envy and secrets tangle and unravel their lives.

Five moms in a competitive grade school community keep their enemies close, and one another closer, as envy and secrets tangle and unravel their lives. Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹): TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona.

TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona. Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇮🇹): Career success. Fame’s shortcomings. The cringeworthy label of “curvy” and tough ballet days during her youth. Michela Giraud has a whole lot to unpack.

Career success. Fame’s shortcomings. The cringeworthy label of “curvy” and tough ballet days during her youth. Michela Giraud has a whole lot to unpack. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)): Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

April 7

Mile 22 🇨🇦

Queen of the South: Season 5 🇨🇦

Return to Space (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel. Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇿🇦): Soccer player Senzo Meyiwa was a national hero before his killing shocked South Africa. Who did it, and why? This docuseries dives into the evidence.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 1-7th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada April 1-7th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out The Bubble? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on March 31, 2022.