New on Netflix April 1-7: A star-studded cast headlines The Bubble

Coming soon in April
- Hold Tight (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.
- The Taming of The Shrew (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land.
Netflix Games
- Relic Hunters: Rebels: Shoot and dash through colorful levels while crafting and upgrading dozens of weapons. Defeat the Ducan Empire and bring peace to a divided planet.
April 1
- 3 Days to Kill 🇨🇦
- 300: Rise of an Empire 🇨🇦
- 8 Mile 🇨🇦
- A Cinderella Story 🇺🇸
- Abby Hatcher: Season 2
- Any Given Sunday 🇺🇸
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (NETFLIX FILM): A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.
- Argo 🇺🇸
- Battle: Freestyle (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): Amalie is elated when her and Mikael’s dance crew is selected to compete in Paris, but becomes distracted when she reunites with her estranged mother.
- Blade 🇺🇸
- Blade II 🇺🇸
- Blade: Trinity 🇺🇸
- The Blind Side 🇺🇸
- Blow 🇺🇸
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 🇺🇸
- The Bubble (NETFLIX FILM): Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.
- Casual: Season 1 🇨🇦
- Casual: Season 2 🇨🇦
- Casual: Season 3 🇨🇦
- Casual: Season 4 🇨🇦
- Catch and Release 🇺🇸
- Captain Nova (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇳🇱): A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster.
- The Cats 🇨🇦
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇰🇷): Jokes and improv take center stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary.
- The Chronicles of Riddick 🇨🇦
- CoComelon: Season 5
- Delta Farce 🇺🇸
- Eagle Eye 🇺🇸
- Emma 🇨🇦
- Four Brothers 🇺🇸
- Forever Out of My League (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): Life hangs in the balance after Marta’s operation, with true love just within reach. But can the heart prevail against old secrets — and fickle fate?
- Full Metal Jacket 🇺🇸
- Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Clea and Joanna return to tame the clutter of celebrities and everyday clients with their signature rainbow style — and open a door into their lives.
- Grown Ups 🇺🇸
- Heartland: Season 14 🇺🇸
- Her 🇺🇸
- How to Train Your Dragon 🇺🇸
- Inception 🇺🇸
- The Kingdom 🇨🇦
- The Last Bus (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧): After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones.
- The Lincoln Lawyer 🇨🇦
- Love Actually 🇺🇸
- Lucky Number Slevin 🇨🇦
- Molly’s Game 🇺🇸
- Monster-in-Law 🇺🇸
- The Mummy 🇨🇦
- Munich 🇨🇦
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always 🇨🇦
- New York Minute 🇺🇸
- The Nut Job 🇺🇸
- PAW Patrol: Season 8
- Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun 🇺🇸
- Pride & Prejudice (2005) 🇨🇦
- Puss in Boots 🇺🇸
- Rambo: Last Blood 🇨🇦
- The Rental 🇺🇸
- Ride Along 🇨🇦
- The Ring 🇺🇸
- Rumor Has It… 🇺🇸
- Saving Private Ryan 🇺🇸
- Scary Movie 2 🇨🇦
- Sherlock Holmes 🇺🇸
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 🇺🇸
- Shrek Forever After 🇺🇸
- Something’s Gotta Give 🇺🇸
- Tomorrow (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man joins a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special life-saving missions.
- Trivia Quest (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)): Test your knowledge of history, art, science and more across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series.
- Warcraft 🇨🇦
- We The Animals 🇺🇸
April 4
- Angel Has Fallen 🇨🇦
- Better Call Saul: Season 5
- King of Thieves 🇺🇸
April 5
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (NETFLIX COMEDY): In this stylish follow-up to his highly acclaimed debut Netflix stand-up comedy special, Ronny Chieng performs live in New York City in the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant. With a unique blend of intelligence, rage and physicality, Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic.
April 6
- Furioza (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.
- Green Mothers’ Club (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Five moms in a competitive grade school community keep their enemies close, and one another closer, as envy and secrets tangle and unravel their lives.
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹): TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona.
- Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇮🇹): Career success. Fame’s shortcomings. The cringeworthy label of “curvy” and tough ballet days during her youth. Michela Giraud has a whole lot to unpack.
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)): Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.
April 7
- Mile 22 🇨🇦
- Queen of the South: Season 5 🇨🇦
- Return to Space (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇿🇦): Soccer player Senzo Meyiwa was a national hero before his killing shocked South Africa. Who did it, and why? This docuseries dives into the evidence.
Last Updated on March 31, 2022.