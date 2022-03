New on Netflix April 1-7: A star-studded cast headlines The Bubble

If youโ€™re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 1 and 7th. You can also check out whatโ€™s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ or ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, letโ€™s check out the New on Netflix April 1-7th list which is headlined by The Bubble starring Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, and more. Being a new month, there are plenty of new titles hitting the service.

Coming soon in April

These titles are coming sometime in April, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Hold Tight (NETFLIX SERIES ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ ): A teenagerโ€™s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.ย

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Relic Hunters: Rebels: Shoot and dash through colorful levels while crafting and upgrading dozens of weapons. Defeat the Ducan Empire and bring peace to a divided planet.

April 1

3 Days to Kill ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

300: Rise of an Empire ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

8 Mile ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

A Cinderella Story ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (NETFLIX FILM): A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.

Battle: Freestyle (NETFLIX FILM ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด): Amalie is elated when her and Mikaelโ€™s dance crew is selected to compete in Paris, but becomes distracted when she reunites with her estranged mother.

Blade II ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Blade: Trinity ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Blind Side ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Blow ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Bubble (NETFLIX FILM): Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

Casual: Season 2 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Casual: Season 3 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Casual: Season 4 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Catch and Release ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Captain Nova (NETFLIX FAMILY ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ): A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster.

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (NETFLIX COMEDY ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท): Jokes and improv take center stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary.

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Eagle Eye ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Emma ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Four Brothers ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Forever Out of My League (NETFLIX FILM ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น): Life hangs in the balance after Martaโ€™s operation, with true love just within reach. But can the heart prevail against old secrets โ€” and fickle fate?

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Clea and Joanna return to tame the clutter of celebrities and everyday clients with their signature rainbow style โ€” and open a door into their lives.

Heartland: Season 14 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Her ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

How to Train Your Dragon ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Inception ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Kingdom ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Last Bus (NETFLIX FAMILY ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง): After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones.

Love Actually ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Lucky Number Slevin ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Mollyโ€™s Game ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Monster-in-Law ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Mummy ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Munich ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

New York Minute ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Nut Job ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

PAW Patrol: Season 8

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Puss in Boots ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Rambo: Last Blood ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Rental ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Ride Along ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Ring ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Rumor Has Itโ€ฆ ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Saving Private Ryan ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Scary Movie 2 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Sherlock Holmes ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Shrek Forever After ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Somethingโ€™s Gotta Give ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Tomorrow ( NETFLIX SERIES ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท): Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man joins a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special life-saving missions.

We The Animals ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 4

Angel Has Fallen ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Better Call Saul: Season 5

King of Thieves ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (NETFLIX COMEDY): In this stylish follow-up to his highly acclaimed debut Netflix stand-up comedy special, Ronny Chieng performs live in New York City in the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant. With a unique blend of intelligence, rage and physicality, Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic.

April 6

Furioza (NETFLIX FILM ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ ): A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he canโ€™t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.

TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona. Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! (NETFLIX COMEDY ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น): Career success. Fameโ€™s shortcomings. The cringeworthy label of โ€œcurvyโ€ and tough ballet days during her youth. Michela Giraud has a whole lot to unpack.

April 7

Mile 22 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Queen of the South: Season 5 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Return to Space (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 1-7th list. Be sure to check back next week to see whatโ€™s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada April 1-7th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out The Bubble? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

