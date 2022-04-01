Dell announces new Latitude and Precision laptops and new peripherals

Industry shows such as CES, MWC, and IFA have long been the launching pad for many tech products, but they’re not always the only time companies announce new gear. Dell has unveiled a new batch of Latitude and Precision laptops and a few new peripherals.

Generally, the company keeps its star product announcements to the industry shows, but that doesn’t mean Dell Latitude and Dell Precision play second fiddle. As a matter of fact, they might be a little more special having their own platform announcement. Here’s what Dell unveiled this month.

Dell Latitude Laptops

Latitude 5330/5430/5530: Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience, and built-in security and privacy options. Ideal for Accountants, Call Center Reps, Finance, IT, etc., driven to produce results and strive for efficiency. They need the highest security and scalable performance offerings for desk productivity with the flexibility to work remotely.

Latitude 5431/5531: Our most powerful Latitude has higher processing and graphics power and faster memory. Featuring built-in security and privacy options. Ideal for Engineering, Federal, Finance, Research, IT, etc., driven to produce results and strive for efficiency. They need the highest security and scalable performance offerings for desk productivity with the flexibility to work remotely.

Latitude 7330/7430/7530: A broad range of premium features provide a fantastic screen experience, intelligent performance, built-in security & privacy. Ideal for Team Leaders, Directors, Project/Product Managers, etc., driven to connect teams and ensure collaboration. They need high performance with seamless collaboration and connectivity for at-the-desk or on-the-go versatility.

Latitude 9430: World's smallest 14″ 16:10 business PC, designed to offer the best productivity, collaboration, and connectivity. Ideal for C-Suite, Account Managers, Consultants, etc., driven to build and grow the business with a strategic vision. They need the best mobile performance, collaboration tools, and connectivity to work anywhere.

Dell Precision Laptops

Precision 3470/3570: Latest professional-grade components with up to 12th Gen Intel ®Core™ i7 processor, 14 Core (6P+8E) processor (28W), NVIDIA RTX A500 graphics (4G), PCIe M.2 SSD (up to 4TB) storage, and 64GB of 4800MHz DDR5 memory (dual channel).

Precision 3571: Wide variety of ports and input connections (2) Thunderbolt 4 Type C, (2) USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1x power enabled), HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, Headset, uSD card reader, Smart Card (optional), Fingerprint reader (optional).

Precision 5470: Dell Optimizer revolutionizes how you work by fueling the world's most intelligent PCs. It is the only AI-based optimization software that learns and responds to how you work. It is designed to automatically improve application performance, battery run-time, audio settings, and privacy – all in the background while you're working.

Precision 5570: Up to Intel Core i9, 14 Core (6P + 8E) (45W), vPro options, up to 8GB NVIDIA RTX A2000 graphics, Gen4 M.2 SSD (4TB), RAID support, up to 64GB of 4800MHz DDR5 memory, (2) Thunderbolt 4 (with power- in), Type C USB 4

Precision 5770: 17”, 16:10 InfinityEdge display, up to HDR400 UHD+, 100% sRGB & 99% DCI-P3, 500nits, PremierColor, with ComfortView Plus, Touch options

Dell Peripherals

Along with the above-mentioned laptops, the company announced the following peripherals and monitors. You can find out more about them all on Dell’s website.

Dell Docks

Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen

Dell Slim Conferencing Soundbar

Dell Speakerphone

UltraSharp 30 USB-C Hub Monitor

UltraSharp 32 & 27 4K USB-C Hub Monitors

Pricing and Availability

Latitude 9430, available in April 2022, starting at $2,245.

Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration, available in April 2022, starting at $1,899.

Latitude 7330, 7430, 7530, available in April 2022, starting at $1,969, $1,969 and $2,023, respectively.

, available in April 2022, starting at $1,969, $1,969 and $2,023, respectively.

Latitude 5330, 5430, 5530, available in April 2022, starting at $1,562, $1,419, $1,442, respectively.

, available in April 2022, starting at $1,562, $1,419, $1,442, respectively.

Latitude 5431 and 5531, available in April 2022, starting at $XX and $YY, respectively.

, available in April 2022, starting at $XX and $YY, respectively. Latitude 3330 will be available in April 2022, starting at $902.53.

will be available in April 2022, starting at $902.53. Precision 5470, available in April 2022, pricing coming soon.

Precision 5570, 5770, available in April 2022, pricing coming soon.

Dell Dual Charge Dock (HD22Q), available May 12 at $368.99.

Dell Thunderbolt Dock (WD22TB4), available in Q2 at $469.99.

Dell Universal Dock (UD22), available May 12 at $459.99.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen (PN7522W), available today at $109.99.

Dell Speakerphone (SP3022), available today at $99.99.

Dell Slim Conferencing Soundbar (SB522A), available today at $79.99.

Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K USB-C Hub Monitors (U3223QE / U2723QE), available today, at

$724.99 and $1,149.99, respectively.

Dell UltraSharp 30 USB-C Hub Monitor (U3023E), available today at $1,049.99.

You can find all of these products on Dell’s website

