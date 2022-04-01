Lights, camera, Crackle…See what’s new on Crackle for April 2022

April 2022 is here, no joke, which means new content is now playing on Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in April 2022 on Crackle!
Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for April 2022 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.
This month’s edition of Lights, camera, Crackle is dedicated to Bruce Willis.
New Crackle Originals April 2022
Les Norton
Les Norton is a ten-episode limited series starring Rebel Wilson and based on the best-selling book series by Robert G. Barrett. Set in 1985, the series follows the exploits of Les Norton (Alexander Bertrand), a country bloke from outback Queensland. On the run from a troubled past, he blows into Sydney where he lands a job as a bouncer at a notorious illegal casino in Kings Cross and tangles with Rebel’s brothel owner, Doreen. A classic fish out of water who is desperate to get home, he soon finds himself seduced by the city’s illicit charms and dragged into a web of underground criminality.
New Crackle Exclusives April 2022
Sherlock
The highly successful, new adaptation of Sherlock Holmes – starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Holmes and Martin Freeman as Watson – comes to Crackle. Sherlock Holmes, an analytical deduction fanatic, is helping on police investigations for fun when he runs into potential flatmate Dr. John Watson, fresh from serving in the war in Afghanistan and sporting a limp. In spite of Watson’s initial skepticism, Holmes’ brilliant mind and dangerous lifestyle offer the stimulation he craves, and the two quickly forge an alliance. Sherlock provides the inspired leaps of intellect, while Watson keeps his friend’s flights of fancy grounded – creating the perfect pairing for a legendary partnership.
We Are CVNT5
This is a mockumentary chronicling the antics of electronic music supergroup CVNT5 (Gareth Emery, Paul Holowaty). The EDM giants reach soaring highs and crushing lows of superstardom.
Fairwood (premiering April 14th)
Fairwood follows the exploits of Rusty and Clark Fairwood, colorfully quirky small-town entertainers with an infectiously upbeat, family-oriented “positivistic” philosophy. Thrust unexpectedly into the limelight as hosts of their own talk show in their rustic hometown of East Plains, Rusty and Clark unite their neighbors against the all-powerful Pentalode Corporation while looking for love and making plans to “extend the Fairwood family line.”
New BBC Titles April 2022
In addition to giving our audience exclusive access to four seasons of the hit award-winning series Sherlock, we are also going to be offering new series from the BBC library every month! Here are just a few of the amazing shows you will now be able to watch for FREE on Crackle!
The Musketeers
On the streets of 17th century Paris, law and order is more a fledgling idea than reality, and the Musketeers are far more than merely royal bodyguards for King Louis XIII.
Silent Witness
Everybody tells a story. A crack team of forensic pathologists reveal the truth behind murders and accidental deaths.
Ripper Street
After Jack the Ripper’s killings, London is emerging into peace, hopeful that this killer has finished. Nowhere is this truer than the H Division, its men hunted this maniac and didn’t find him.
Happy Valley
Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood, a police sergeant in a small town. Her world is turned upside down when the man she thinks is responsible for her daughter’s death is released from prison.
The Coroner
A high-flying lawyer returns, after a messy divorce, to the small town she escaped as a teenager to take up the post of Coroner. She finds herself thrown together with her old flame who broke her heart twenty years ago – now the local policeman – and they are forced to work together.
New Channels Coming To Crackle April 2022
Workplace Comedies
For all you workaholics who can’t seem to leave the office behind, hit the break room and tune into shows like Dilbert (Chris Elliot, Larry Miller), Dr.Ken (Ken Jeong, Suzy Nakamaura),NewsRadio (Dave Foley, Phil Hartman, Joe Rogan), and Just Shoot Me! (Wendie Malick, David Spade).
True Crime
Put on your detective hat and wrap your mind around suspenseful mysteries like After the Murder of Albert Lima (Aengus James), The Family Who Vanished, The Suspect and Unsolved Mysteries (Dennis Farina).
Sci-Fi
Blast off with the Crackle crew and discover a universe of imaginative fantasy with titles like Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (Megumi Odaka), Quark (Cyb Barnstable, Richard Benjamin) created by Hollywood legend Buck Henry,Starman (Robert Hays, Christopher Daniel Barnes), and Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Foundation (Colleen Porch, Kelly Carlson).
Crime Novel Adaptations
Of all the streaming platforms in the market, these titles walked into Crackle. Get your noir on with these hard-boiled novels come to life on screen with Mary Higgins Clark: Around the Town(Kim Schraner, Nastassja Kinski), Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer (Lindsay Bloom, Kent Williams), A Kind of Murder (Patrick Wilson, Jessica Biel), and Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (Tom Selleck, Viola Davis).
In Deep Water
Lash yourself to the deck as the SS Crackle navigates into choppy waters with the Wolfgang Petersen 1981 classic Das Boot (Jürgen Prochnow, Klaus Wennemann), Lake Placid 2 (John Schneider, Sarah Lafleur), The Mercy (Colin Firth, Rachel Weisz), and Sea Wolf (Neve Campbell, Tim Roth).
New to Crackle Spotlight April 2022
Starman
Director John Carpenter presents a romantic science fiction odyssey starring Jeff Bridges as an innocent alien from a distant planet who learns what it means to be a man in love. When his spacecraft is shot down over Wisconsin, Starman (Bridges) arrives at the remote cabin of a distraught young widow, Jenny Hayden (Karen Allen), and clones the form of her dead husband. The alien convinces Jenny to drive him to Arizona, explaining that if he isn’t picked up by his mothership in three days, he’ll die. Hot on their trail are government agents, intent on capturing the alien, dead or alive. En route, Starman demonstrates the power of universal love, while Jenny rediscovers her human feelings for passion.
Battle Los Angeles
Witness the end of civilization unfold as hostile alien invaders attack the planet. As people everywhere watch the world’s great cities fall, Los Angeles becomes the last stand for mankind in a battle no one expected. Now it’s up to a Marine staff sergeant (Aaron Eckhart) and his platoon to draw a line in the sand as they take on an enemy unlike any they’ve ever encountered in this epic sci-fi action film.
Starsky & Hutch
Forever redefining the television police drama, Starsky & Hutch is just as daring and dynamic as it was when it first debuted in 1975. Whether it be chasing down the baddies in their souped-up Grand Torino or getting an inside tip from streetwise ally “Huggy Bear”, Detectives Starsky and Hutch always solve their case with plenty of panache…and only a few broken windows!
Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling
After severely burning himself, a comedian has a near-death experience and looks back on his life. Directed and starring comedy legend Richard Pryor, the film also stars Debbie Allen and Art Evans.
Bible Collection
This film starring Gary Oldman, Debra Messing, Jacqueline Bisset, and Jeremy Sisto (as Jesus) looks at the life of Jesus from His humble beginnings as a carpenter through His extraordinary life and the mission of His spiritual destiny.
The Flying Nun
The misadventures of a nun who can fly (Sally Field) and her convent and neighbors.
Bye Bye Birdie
Starring Ann-Margret, Dick Van Dyke, Janet Leigh this movie tells the story of a rock singer who travels to a small Ohio town to make his “farewell” television performance and kiss his biggest fan before he is drafted.
First Kill
A Wall Street broker (Colin Farrell) is forced to evade a police chief (Bruce Willis) investigating a bank robbery as he attempts to recover the stolen money in exchange for his son’s life.
Bent
In this searing crime-thriller starring Andy Garcia and Sofia Vergara, a discredited cop (Karl Urban) hunting for his partner’s killer accidentally uncovers a deadly government conspiracy tied to a woman’s car-bomb murder.
Dark Tide
A traumatized shark expert (Halle Berry) must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as “Shark Alley.”
Additional New Movies April 2022
- 1941
- Alien Hunter
- Anacondas: Trail of Blood
- Angel Of Death
- Animal
- Apache Territory
- Assassination Games
- Bat 21
- Bite the Bullet
- Blonde and Blonder
- Blue Thunder
- Broken
- Casualties of War
- Compliance
- Control
- Countdown to War
- Crossroads
- Deadfall
- Drunken Master
- Flight Of Fury
- Frankenfish
- Fun With Dick and Jane
- Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
- Half Past Dead 2
- Hanover Street
- Hunt For Eagle One
- Hunt For Eagle One: Crash Point
- Ike: Countdown To D-Day
- Jagged Edge
- Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling
- Kill ‘Em All
- Lake Placid 2
- Maniac Cop 2 (Broadcast Edit)
- My Friend Dahmer
- Neighbors
- One False Move
- Out For a Kill
- Places In the Heart
- Punchline
- Red Water
- Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue
- Run
- Runaway
- Seems Like Old Times
- Shackles
- Silent Rage
- Sniper 2
- Sniper 3
- Sniper: Ultimate Kill
- Federation
- Suspect
- The Amateurs
- The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy
- The Contract
- The Foreigner
- The Hard Corps
- The Lazarus Project
- The Nines
- The Shadow Riders
- Toy Soldiers
- Wake of Death
