Now Playing on Plex April 2022: The Passion of The Christ, Snowpiercer, Blackfish, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex April 2022 edition.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into April 2022!
New on Plex in April 2022
- 24 Hours To Live
- Absolutely Anything
- American Heist
- Apocalypto
- Cake
- Cold Skin
- Compliance
- Control
- Dorian Gray
- Factory Girl
- Fisherman’s Friends
- Force Majeure
- Frailty
- Get A Job
- Greenfingers
- Horns
- How I Live Now
- I Am Wrath
- Just Shoot Me!
- Last Legion, The
- Mad To Normal
- Me Without You
- Passion Of The Christ
- Permanent Midnight
- Red Dog
- Requiem For A Dream
- Royal Affair, A
- Royal Deceit
- Secretary
- Shottas
- Skeleton Twins, The
- Snowpiercer
- Some Kind Of Beautiful
- Swimming With Sharks
- Take This Waltz
- This Beautiful Fantastic
- Tunnel, The
- Vanishing on 7th Street
- White Bird In A Blizzard
- Woman In Black 2, The
Catch it before It leaves April 2022
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Blackfish
- Drinking Buddies
- Magic Of Belle Isle, The
- Mr. Nobody
- Severance
- Shoplifters
- Starman
Still Streaming on Plex April 2022
- 1408
- All Good Things
- Awake
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- Blackfish
- Blitz
- Centurion
- Children Of The Corn
- Clerks II
- Cobbler, The
- Coherence
- Crazies, The
- Cube
- Derailed
- Detachment
- Devil’s Rejects, The
- Disconnect
- Dorian Gray
- Eden Lake
- Fall, The
- Filth
- Four Lions
- Frank
- General’s Daughter, The
- Ghost Writer, The
- Gift, The
- Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
- God Bless America
- Goon
- Grizzly Man
- Half Nelson
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heathers
- Hunger
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- I Saw The Devil
- Iceman, The
- Ida
- Illusionist, The
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Let The Right One In
- Lion
- Little Bit Of Heaven, A
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Man From Earth, The
- Man From Nowhere, The
- Man On Wire
- Mandy
- Melancholia
- Midnight Meat Train, The
- Monster
- Oculus
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Only God Forgives
- Possession, The
- Red Lights
- Road, The
- Short Term 12
- Signal, The
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Superhero Movie
- Taboo
- Tell No One
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Traitor
- Triangle (2009)
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- V/H/S
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- Wailing, The
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno
What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for April 2022? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.
Last Updated on March 31, 2022.