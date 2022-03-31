Now Playing on Plex April 2022: The Passion of The Christ, Snowpiercer, Blackfish, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex April 2022 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into April 2022!

New on Plex in April 2022

24 Hours To Live

Absolutely Anything

American Heist

Apocalypto

Cake

Cold Skin

Compliance

Control

Dorian Gray

Factory Girl

Fisherman’s Friends

Force Majeure

Frailty

Get A Job

Greenfingers

Horns

How I Live Now

I Am Wrath

Just Shoot Me!

Last Legion, The

Mad To Normal

Me Without You

Passion Of The Christ

Permanent Midnight

Red Dog

Requiem For A Dream

Royal Affair, A

Royal Deceit

Secretary

Shottas

Skeleton Twins, The

Snowpiercer

Some Kind Of Beautiful

Swimming With Sharks

Take This Waltz

This Beautiful Fantastic

Tunnel, The

Vanishing on 7th Street

White Bird In A Blizzard

Woman In Black 2, The

Catch it before It leaves April 2022

Battle: Los Angeles

Blackfish

Drinking Buddies

Magic Of Belle Isle, The

Mr. Nobody

Severance

Shoplifters

Starman

Still Streaming on Plex April 2022

1408

All Good Things

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Before I Go To Sleep

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

Blackfish

Blitz

Centurion

Children Of The Corn

Clerks II

Cobbler, The

Coherence

Crazies, The

Cube

Derailed

Detachment

Devil’s Rejects, The

Disconnect

Dorian Gray

Eden Lake

Fall, The

Filth

Four Lions

Frank

General’s Daughter, The

Ghost Writer, The

Gift, The

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

God Bless America

Goon

Grizzly Man

Half Nelson

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heathers

Hunger

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I Saw The Devil

Iceman, The

Ida

Illusionist, The

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Let The Right One In

Lion

Little Bit Of Heaven, A

Lucky Number Slevin

Man From Earth, The

Man From Nowhere, The

Man On Wire

Mandy

Melancholia

Midnight Meat Train, The

Monster

Oculus

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Only God Forgives

Possession, The

Red Lights

Road, The

Short Term 12

Signal, The

Stuck In Love

Super

Superhero Movie

Taboo

Tell No One

This Is England

Train to Busan

Traitor

Triangle (2009)

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

V/H/S

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Wailing, The

We Need To Talk About Kevin

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

Last Updated on March 31, 2022.