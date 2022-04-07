New on Netflix April 8-14: D.B. Weiss switches gears with Metal Lords

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 8 and 14th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix April 8-14th list which is headlined by Metal Lords, the latest project from Game of Thrones co-creator, D.B. Weiss.

Coming soon in April

These titles are coming sometime in April, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Hold Tight (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱 ): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.

): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets. The Taming of The Shrew (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Relic Hunters: Rebels: Shoot and dash through colorful levels while crafting and upgrading dozens of weapons. Defeat the Ducan Empire and bring peace to a divided planet.

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1 🇺🇸

Dancing on Glass (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): When immense pressure threatens a ballerina in a new lead role, she and another dancer escape into a friendship that isolates them from the real world.

When immense pressure threatens a ballerina in a new lead role, she and another dancer escape into a friendship that isolates them from the real world. Dirty Lines (NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇱): In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers.

In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers. Elite: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets.

At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets. Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): A secret story, an unsolved mystery, a new beginning — and spies! Settle in for a second helping of Seuss-inspired fun and epic adventure.

A secret story, an unsolved mystery, a new beginning — and spies! Settle in for a second helping of Seuss-inspired fun and epic adventure. Metal Lords (NETFLIX FILM): For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: Devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods.

For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: Devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods. Tiger & Bunny 2 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Mismatched hero duo Wild Tiger and Barnaby lead the way in keeping the peace and getting sponsors as heroes from around the world enter the fray.

Mismatched hero duo Wild Tiger and Barnaby lead the way in keeping the peace and getting sponsors as heroes from around the world enter the fray. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies.

April 9

My Liberation Notes (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their unremarkable lives.

Three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their unremarkable lives. Our Blues (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Romance is sweet and bitter — and life riddled with ups and downs — in multiple stories about people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island.

April 10

The Call 🇺🇸

House of 1,000 Corpses 🇨🇦

Nightcrawler 🇺🇸

April 11

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman 🇨🇦

April 12

The Creature Cases (NETFLIX FAMILY): Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries.

Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries. Hard Cell (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy series.

Events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy series. The Rhythm Section 🇨🇦

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷): Sebastián gets another chance to romance Pilar, who’s now pregnant with Rocha’s twins. But many life lessons still await him.

Sebastián gets another chance to romance Pilar, who’s now pregnant with Rocha’s twins. But many life lessons still await him. Our Great National Parks (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): An epic five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama that invites viewers to celebrate and discover the power of our planet’s greatest national parks and wild spaces.

An epic five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama that invites viewers to celebrate and discover the power of our planet’s greatest national parks and wild spaces. Smother-in-Law (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Living with her family since the pandemic struck, the meddling Isadir does her best to disrupt the lives of her bumbling son and rival daughter-in-law.

Living with her family since the pandemic struck, the meddling Isadir does her best to disrupt the lives of her bumbling son and rival daughter-in-law. Today We Fix the World (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇷): After workaholic Diego learns that he might not be the father of young Benito, the duo sets out on an emotional quest to find the boy’s biological dad.

After workaholic Diego learns that he might not be the father of young Benito, the duo sets out on an emotional quest to find the boy’s biological dad. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)): Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Ultraman is joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack and Taro and together, the united Ultraman brotherhood takes on a new alien threat.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 8-14th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada April 8-14th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Metal Lords? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on April 7, 2022.