New on Netflix April 8-14: D.B. Weiss switches gears with Metal Lords

April 8
- Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1 🇺🇸
- Dancing on Glass (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): When immense pressure threatens a ballerina in a new lead role, she and another dancer escape into a friendship that isolates them from the real world.
- Dirty Lines (NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇱): In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers.
- Elite: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets.
- Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): A secret story, an unsolved mystery, a new beginning — and spies! Settle in for a second helping of Seuss-inspired fun and epic adventure.
- Metal Lords (NETFLIX FILM): For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: Devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods.
- Tiger & Bunny 2 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Mismatched hero duo Wild Tiger and Barnaby lead the way in keeping the peace and getting sponsors as heroes from around the world enter the fray.
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies.
April 9
- My Liberation Notes (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their unremarkable lives.
- Our Blues (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Romance is sweet and bitter — and life riddled with ups and downs — in multiple stories about people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island.
April 10
- The Call 🇺🇸
- House of 1,000 Corpses 🇨🇦
- Nightcrawler 🇺🇸
April 11
- Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman 🇨🇦
April 12
- The Creature Cases (NETFLIX FAMILY): Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries.
- Hard Cell (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy series.
- The Rhythm Section 🇨🇦
April 13
- Almost Happy: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷): Sebastián gets another chance to romance Pilar, who’s now pregnant with Rocha’s twins. But many life lessons still await him.
- Our Great National Parks (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): An epic five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama that invites viewers to celebrate and discover the power of our planet’s greatest national parks and wild spaces.
- Smother-in-Law (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Living with her family since the pandemic struck, the meddling Isadir does her best to disrupt the lives of her bumbling son and rival daughter-in-law.
- Today We Fix the World (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇷): After workaholic Diego learns that he might not be the father of young Benito, the duo sets out on an emotional quest to find the boy’s biological dad.
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)): Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.
April 14
- Ultraman: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Ultraman is joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack and Taro and together, the united Ultraman brotherhood takes on a new alien threat.
