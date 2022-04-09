Elon Musk thinks you might like to upload your brain and personality to a humanoid robot

Elon Musk is one of the most interesting people you will ever find on this planet. Elon Musk is also the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, Starlink, and a majority shareholder in Twitter. He’s also the world’s richest person, for now. The billionaire tech guru has a lot of tabs open in his browser, including building an AI humanoid robot.

But Elon Musk isn’t looking to build just any old AI humanoid robot; he’s making one that you can upload your brain and personality too. The robot is named Optimus, and the SpaceX CEO says that we will soon be able to upload our brains abilities into Optimus, or something like Optimus.

“Could you imagine that one day we would be able to download our human brain capacity into an Optimus?”, Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Business Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer, asked Musk in a recent interview. “I think it is possible,” Musk responded. “Which would be a different way of eternal life, because we would download our personalities into a bot,” Döpfner continued. Elon Musk agreed, and then added: “Yes, we could download the things that we believe make ourselves so unique. Now, of course, if you’re not in that body anymore, that is definitely going to be a difference, but as far as preserving our memories, our personality, I think we could do that.” When asked if it’s imminent, Musk doesn’t say no. “I’m not sure if there is a very sharp boundary. I think it is much smoother,” he developed. “There is already so much compute that we outsource. Our memories are stored in our phones and computers with pictures and video. Computers and phones amplify our ability to communicate, enabling us to do things that would have been considered magical.” The Street

Elon Musk goes on to tell us that AI humanoid robots are here; like it or not, they are here, and they are part of humanity’s future. He also goes on to say that he doesn’t want to make robots that could potentially be harmful to humans, and AI tech advancement is moving very fast. Musk also says he thinks Optimus will be in a sound prototype stage this year and may be ready for moderate production by the end of 2023.

