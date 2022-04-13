Latest ad-supported streaming service Filmzie launches on TCL TVs

Ad-supported streaming services have been popping up everywhere, and it’s nearly impossible to keep track of them. The latest is Filmzie which can be found on Google Play, Apple App Store, Samsung TV Plus, and other TV brands. TCL TV owners are also now getting their own Filmzie TV channel.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Filmzie is much like Tubi or Crackle, offering many movies and TV content with ads injected into the content. We haven’t used the service yet, so we can’t say how many ads or how long the ads are. But the service is free, so you can check it out and decide for yourselves. Here’s what the Filmzie press release had to say about its latest channel:

Boasting a growing list of movies ranging from timeless classics to new releases, viewers across the U.S. can watch a range of iconic and newly released films on Filmzie for free. There are no membership costs and no apps to download. Amongst the films available on the channel is the moving sports drama Forever Strong, starring Gary Cole (Suits, Veep, The Good Fight) and Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), which follows the story of a troubled union player who is pitted against his own father’s team at the national championships. Viewers can also enjoy the inspiring drama Shadows in the Sun about an aspiring young writer who tracks a literary titan suffering from writer’s block to his refuge in rural Italy. The film stars Harvey Keitel (Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs) and Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek, The Mighty Ducks). As well as a broad selection of iconic classics, viewers will have access to documentary films such as the indispensable Style Wars, which exposes the rich growing subculture of Hip Hop which was developing in New York in the late 70’s. The TCL channel comes after Filmzie’s successful recent launch on Roku® and represents its ongoing commitment to bringing free, high-quality content to U.S. audiences. Filmzie is continuing to grow its international profile and is proving to be a huge hit with film lovers around the world. Filmzie

What do you think of Filmzie? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on April 13, 2022.