Acer announces new Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen 5000 C

Acer has announced its new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H), which the company says packs powerful performance thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series of processors and AMD Radeon graphics.

The company says this new device also sports a 14-inch FHD display with a 100% sRGB color range and has excellent speakers for video conferencing, class use, entertainment, and games. Acer also claims the thin and light design is military-grade MIL-STD 810H. This new Chromebook also comes in an Enterprise version. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

“Acer’s continued partnership with AMD has resulted in award-winning Chromebooks that deliver the latest in powerful performance in thin-and-light designs,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Acer Chromebook customers have pushed the

boundaries for what they do with their Chromebook, and can do even more with the new Ryzen- powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514.” “We’re proud to partner with Acer to introduce the new AMD processor-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514,” said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “With the leadership performance of Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors, Acer’s latest Chromebook is equipping consumers with technology that is putting collaboration and efficiency at the forefront of every classroom, office and creative space.” The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H) makes multi-tasking a breeze with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors based on AMD’s “Zen 3” architecture. From tackling personal finances to running the latest productivity apps, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 can handle it all. AMD Radeon graphics contribute to smooth visuals when playing cloud games and streaming the latest content on the Chromebook’s 14-inch Full HD multi-touch IPS display. Made with Corning Gorilla Glass, the display is protected from scratches and dings. Plus, attention will stay on the immersive images thanks to the display’s vibrant 100% sRGB color range and ultra-narrow 6.1mm (0.24 in) side bezels. Acer

Hybrid workers and students will experience superb video on conference calls and online classes using the Acer Chromebook Spin 514’s Full HD webcam with flare-reducing technology. Rich audio completes the conferencing solution with dual microphones and two upward-facing speakers sharing. A camera shutter protects privacy when calls and classes are done. Military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability pairs with the aluminum top and bottom covers to give customers the protection they need to use the device wherever work, classes and fun takes them. The Chromebook Spin 514’s convertible design features 360-degree hinges, enabling its touchscreen display to be used in four different modes: display mode for presenting, tablet mode for entertainment, clamshell mode for keyboard input and tent mode to make the most of small spaces. An all-day 10-hour battery life [4]keeps users productive in all modes on the go. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is packed with functional features including fast Wi-Fi 6 that provides reliable performance and connectivity as well as two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports and optional HDMI for connecting to peripherals, charging devices and transferring data. Navigation is smooth and accurate on the durable Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad, and the optional backlit keyboard boosts productivity in a range of lighting conditions. Acer

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H) will be available in Q3 in North America starting at USD 579.99, and in EMEA starting at EUR 749.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-3H) will be available in Q3 in North America starting at USD 899.99, and in EMEA starting at EUR 849.

