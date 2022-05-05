HP announces new Chromebooks and thin clients for hybrid work environments

One of the things the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated was a hybrid work environment. With things returning back to somewhat normal, many companies are building on the lessons learned with remote working. HP has announced a number of new Chromebooks and thin clients for remote and hybrid work environments.

Without further ado, let’s see what HP announced today.

Chromebooks

HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise

The HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise, powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors, makes it easier for cloud users to tackle hybrid work. Brighter screen options include a 14-inch diagonal 400-nit HD panel, HP Eye Ease for low blue light exposure, HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen to protect sensitive information from prying eyes, as well as a 1000-nit outdoor viewable option. Wi-Fi 6E and optional 4G LTE make it easy to work from almost anywhere, meaning internet downtime is a problem of the past. HP Privacy Camera gives users control of when they can be seen with a sliding cover for the webcam lens.

HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise.

Features and specifications of the HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise include:

Dimensions: 323 x 221 x 19.9 mm; 3.39 lbs, 1.54kg; Screen-to-body ratio 83%

Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Architecture: AMD Ryzen™ 3 to Ryzen™ 7

AMD Ryzen™ 3 to Ryzen™ 7 Display Options 14” diagonal touch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare, 250 nits 14” diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), HP Sure View Reflect, BV 1000 nits (low blue light) with HP Eye Ease 14” diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080 ) IPS anti-glare, 250 nits 14” diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare, 400 nits 14” diagonal HD (1366 x 768) SVA anti-glare, 250 nits

Graphics: AMD UMA Graphics

AMD UMA Graphics Memory: LPDDR4X soldered down memory, up to 16GB

LPDDR4X soldered down memory, up to 16GB Flash Storage: 64GB eMMc/128GB/256GB/512GB PCIe SSD

64GB eMMc/128GB/256GB/512GB PCIe SSD Connectivity: WLAN (Dual Antenna): Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 6E; WWAN5 option; Intel® XMM 7360 LTE-Advanced Cat 9

WLAN (Dual Antenna): Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 6E; WWAN5 option; Intel® XMM 7360 LTE-Advanced Cat 9 Collaboration/Audio: 5MP Camera supporting Wide Field of View, Dual speakers, Dual microphones, Audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen

5MP Camera supporting Wide Field of View, Dual speakers, Dual microphones, Audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen Input Devices: Clickpad with multi-touch gesture support

Clickpad with multi-touch gesture support Battery & Adapters: Long-life battery, supporting HP Fast Charge (90%/90min)

Long-life battery, supporting HP Fast Charge (90%/90min) Security: Touch FPS option; H1 Security Chip, Nano K-Lock; HP Privacy camera – physical shutter on the bezel, HP Sure View Reflect, optional Smart card reader

Touch FPS option; H1 Security Chip, Nano K-Lock; HP Privacy camera – physical shutter on the bezel, HP Sure View Reflect, optional Smart card reader Durability/ Sustainability: Pass 19 MIL-STD 810H17 tests including drop; Wipeable; EPEAT® Gold registered

Pass 19 MIL-STD 810H17 tests including drop; Wipeable; EPEAT® Gold registered Manageability and Software: DaaS20/Analytics support with HP Tech Pulse, Chrome Enterprise Upgrade (included)

DaaS20/Analytics support with HP Tech Pulse, Chrome Enterprise Upgrade (included) I/O Non-WWAN Configurations: HDMI 2.0, 2 USB-A, 1x microSD, 1x K-lock, 1x audio combo jack, Smart Card Reader(option) WWAN Configurations: HDMI 2.0, 1 USB-A, 1x microSD, 1x K-lock, 1x audio combo jack, Smart Card Reader (option)2



The HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise is expected to be available in early June with pricing to be announced closer to product availability. The HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook, also available in early June, will have a starting price of US$559.

HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Enterprise

The HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Enterprise, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors, is purpose-built for the enterprise. Powered by the Intel vPro platform, the device enables exceptional performance and comprehensive, multilayered security for business. Elevate virtual collaboration with a 5MP camera that brings enhanced visual clarity while AI-based Noise Reduction filters out background noise empowering remote workers to be at their best. It features an optional integrated fingerprint reader and is the first Chromebook to offer an integrated smartcard reader, a preferred authentication method for many companies using Citrix.

HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Enterprise.

Features and specifications of the HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Enterprise include:

Dimensions: 323 x 221 x 19.9 mm; 3.39 lbs, 1.54kg; Screen-to-body ratio 83%

Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Architecture: Intel® 12th Gen Celeron™, Pentium™, and Core™ i3/i5/i7 processors

Intel® 12th Gen Celeron™, Pentium™, and Core™ i3/i5/i7 processors Display Options 14” diagonal touch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare, 250 nits 14” diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), HP Sure View Reflect, BV 1000 nits (low blue light) with HP Eye Ease 14” diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080 ) IPS anti-glare, 250 nits 14” diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare, 400 nits 14” diagonal HD (1366×768) SVA anti-glare, 250 nits

Graphics: Intel® Iris Xe or UHD UMA Graphics

Intel® Iris Xe or UHD UMA Graphics Memory: LPDDR4X soldered down memory, up to 16GB

LPDDR4X soldered down memory, up to 16GB Flash Storage: 64GB eMMc/128GB/256GB/512GB PCIe SSD

64GB eMMc/128GB/256GB/512GB PCIe SSD Connectivity WLAN (Dual Antenna): Intel® non vPro® & vPro®12 Wi-Fi 6E WWAN option: Intel® XMM 7360 LTE-Advanced

Collaboration/Audio: Audio by B&O, Stereo speakers, dual mics w/audio reduction and AI Noise Reduction, 5MP MIPI Camera

Audio by B&O, Stereo speakers, dual mics w/audio reduction and AI Noise Reduction, 5MP MIPI Camera Input Devices: Clickpad and optional touchscreen

Clickpad and optional touchscreen Battery & Adapters: Long-life battery, supporting HP Fast Charge (90%/90 min)

Long-life battery, supporting HP Fast Charge (90%/90 min) Security: Touch FPS option; Nano K-Lock; HP Privacy camera – physical shutter on the bezel, optional HP Sure View Reflect, Intel® vPro® option; Titan H1 security chip

Touch FPS option; Nano K-Lock; HP Privacy camera – physical shutter on the bezel, optional HP Sure View Reflect, Intel® vPro® option; Titan H1 security chip Durability/ Sustainability: Pass 19 MIL-STD 810H tests including drop; Wipeable; EPEAT® Gold registered

Pass 19 MIL-STD 810H tests including drop; Wipeable; EPEAT® Gold registered Manageability and Software: DaaS/Analytics support with HP Tech Pulse; Chrome Enterprise Upgrade (included)

DaaS/Analytics support with HP Tech Pulse; Chrome Enterprise Upgrade (included) I/O: 2x USB–C® (Thunderbolt™) , 2x USB–A, 1 x HDMI, 1x MicroSD, 1x K-lock, 1x audio combo jack, Smart Card Reader option

The HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Enterprise is expected to be available in mid-May with pricing announced closer to launch. The HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook is also expected to be available in mid-May with a starting price of US$509.

HP Elite t655 Thin Client

Keep up with increasing performance requirements demanded by video collaboration with the HP Elite t655 Thin Client. Powered by the Next Gen AMD Ryzen Embedded R-Series with Radeon Graphics, the device delivers performance, versatility, and security in a virtualization workhorse. It can support up to three 4K displays, offers highly flexible port configurations and mounting options, while providing always-on security with AMD Memory Guard and TPM 2.0.

HP Elite t655 Thin Client.

Features and specifications of the HP Elite t655 Thin Client include:

Dimensions: Max: 35 x 200 x 200 mm; 1.3 kg.

Max: 35 x 200 x 200 mm; 1.3 kg. 2022 Design: “Elite Thin Client” on Chassis. Passive thermal design (no cooling fans) and active thermal management technology

“Elite Thin Client” on Chassis. Passive thermal design (no cooling fans) and active thermal management technology Operating System: Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC (2021), HP ThinPro 8.0, HP Smart Zero, IGEL OS Certified

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC (2021), HP ThinPro 8.0, HP Smart Zero, IGEL OS Certified Architecture: Next Gen AMD®️ Ryzen™️ Embedded R-Series Processors with Radeon™️ Graphics

Next Gen AMD®️ Ryzen™️ Embedded R-Series Processors with Radeon™️ Graphics Display Support: Maximum of 3 displays supported @4k, Max resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz; 3 Display pipes DisplayPort™️ 1.2 HBR3 & HDR Ready, HDMI 2.0b; HW acceleration, H.264 Encode/ Decode

Maximum of 3 displays supported @4k, Max resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz; 3 Display pipes DisplayPort™️ 1.2 HBR3 & HDR Ready, HDMI 2.0b; HW acceleration, H.264 Encode/ Decode Graphics: Integrated AMD®️ Radeon™️ Graphics

Integrated AMD®️ Radeon™️ Graphics Memory: DDR4 3200 SODIMM up to 32GB

DDR4 3200 SODIMM up to 32GB Flash Storage: 32GB, 64GB eMMC; 128GB, 256 GB, 512GB PCIe NVMe

32GB, 64GB eMMC; 128GB, 256 GB, 512GB PCIe NVMe Connectivity: Optional M.2 WLAN 2×2 Wi-Fi 6+ Bluetooth®️ 5.2; external Wi-Fi antenna; Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Controller

Optional M.2 WLAN 2×2 Wi-Fi 6+ Bluetooth®️ 5.2; external Wi-Fi antenna; Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Controller Collaboration/Audio: Support for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype, Citrix WebEx, Cisco Jabber, Avaya Equinox; Internal amplified speaker system

Support for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype, Citrix WebEx, Cisco Jabber, Avaya Equinox; Internal amplified speaker system Input Devices: USB Keyboard, Mouse, 2022 Sustainable KB/ Mouse

USB Keyboard, Mouse, 2022 Sustainable KB/ Mouse Power: 45W non-PFC External power adapter, optional WOSK (wake on specific key)

45W non-PFC External power adapter, optional WOSK (wake on specific key) Security: AMD Memory Guard, Cable Lock Slot, System UEFI designed to address NIST SP 800-147 BIOS protection guidelines and NIST SP800-155 BIOS integrity measurement guidelines, TPM 2.0 module, additional security features can be found in HP ThinPro 8.0, Win IoT, and HP Cloud Endpoint Manager

AMD Memory Guard, Cable Lock Slot, System UEFI designed to address NIST SP 800-147 BIOS protection guidelines and NIST SP800-155 BIOS integrity measurement guidelines, TPM 2.0 module, additional security features can be found in HP ThinPro 8.0, Win IoT, and HP Cloud Endpoint Manager Durability/Sustainability: Pass HP MIL-STD 810H durability standards (13 Tests); Contains at least 45% post-consumer recycled plastics, Sustainably sourced or recycled packaging, Meets low halogen material content standards, EPEAT®️ Silver Registered in US, ENERGY STAR® Certified, TCO Certified, Sanitizable

Pass HP MIL-STD 810H durability standards (13 Tests); Contains at least 45% post-consumer recycled plastics, Sustainably sourced or recycled packaging, Meets low halogen material content standards, EPEAT®️ Silver Registered in US, ENERGY STAR® Certified, TCO Certified, Sanitizable Manageability and Software: HP Cloud Endpoint Manager,6 HP Device Manager, Microsoft AVD, HP Easy Shell; HP Easy Tools; HP ThinUpdate; HP True Graphics; Global Series Support, HP Custom Integration Services, Support for DASH out-of-band remote management

HP Cloud Endpoint Manager,6 HP Device Manager, Microsoft AVD, HP Easy Shell; HP Easy Tools; HP ThinUpdate; HP True Graphics; Global Series Support, HP Custom Integration Services, Support for DASH out-of-band remote management I/O: (3) USB-A 3.1 Gen1 port; (1)USB-A 3.1 Gen2 port; (1) USB-C®️ 3.1 Gen1 type C; (2) USB-A 2.02, (3) DisplayPort 1.2, (1) 3.5 mm combo headset/audio jack (front), (1) 3.5 mm audio jack (rear), (1) RJ45 network connector, Optional: Blank, DP/USB-C®️ with PD, HDMI, ext. Wi-Fi antenna, FIBER NIC (SC, LC), VGA, Serial

The HP Elite t655 Thin Client is expected to be available in August with pricing announced closer to launch.

HP Elite mt645 G7 Mobile Thin Client

Tackle heavy workloads with the world’s highest performing mobile thin client, the HP Elite mt645 G7 Mobile Thin Client. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor, stay productive wherever work happens with optional 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and RJ-45 connectivity options and the NVMe storage SSD provides faster load times for operating system and apps. When passwords aren’t enough, the fingerprint sensor or smart card reader provide two-factor authentication. For additional security, the HP Sure Start self-healing BIOS defends against evolving threats while HP Tamper Lock locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifes the userThe HP Elite mt645 G7 Mobile Thin Client is expected to be available this summer with pricing announced closer to launch.

HP Elite mt645 G7 Mobile Thin Client.

Features and specifications of the HP Elite mt645 G7 Mobile Thin Client include:

Dimensions: 321.95mm x 213.95mm x 19.95; 3.02 lbs, 1.37kg (non-touch)

321.95mm x 213.95mm x 19.95; 3.02 lbs, 1.37kg (non-touch) Operating System: Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC (2021), HP ThinPro 8.013, HP Smart Zero

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC (2021), HP ThinPro 8.013, HP Smart Zero Architecture: AMD Barcelo R3 5425U & R5 5625U

AMD Barcelo R3 5425U & R5 5625U Display Support 14″ FHD 250 nit (1920X1080), IPS, Anti-glare 14″ FHD 400 nit (1920X1080), IPS, Anti-glare 14″ FHD 1000 nit (1920X1080), HP Sure View Reflect + IR Cam, IPS, Anti-glare 14” FHD 250 nit (1920X1080), Touchscreen, IPS, Anti-glare

Graphics: Integrated Radeon Graphics

Integrated Radeon Graphics Memory: 8, 16 GB DDR4 (3200)

8, 16 GB DDR4 (3200) Flash Storage: 128, 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

128, 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Connectivity WLAN QFC 6900 Wi-Fi 6 160MHz +BT 5.2 WW WLAN RT 8852BE Wi-Fi 6 +BT 5.2 WW WWAN I XMM 7560 R+ LTE-AP

Collaboration/Audio: Dual Stereo speakers; Dual array mics

Dual Stereo speakers; Dual array mics Input Devices: 720p HD Webcam, + Optional IR Camera

720p HD Webcam, + Optional IR Camera Power: Choose 42Whr or 51Whr battery, 45W/65W USB-C Adapter (65W Required for HP Fast Charge), 65W AC Adapter (required for HP Fast Charge)

Choose 42Whr or 51Whr battery, 45W/65W USB-C Adapter (65W Required for HP Fast Charge), 65W AC Adapter (required for HP Fast Charge) Security: HP Sure Start Gen, HP Sure View Reflect, Optional Hybrid IR camera, HP Privacy camera optional, Touch Fingerprint sensor optional Hardware TPM 2.06, K-lock and HP TamperLock, Smart Card Reader

HP Sure Start Gen, HP Sure View Reflect, Optional Hybrid IR camera, HP Privacy camera optional, Touch Fingerprint sensor optional Hardware TPM 2.06, K-lock and HP TamperLock, Smart Card Reader Durability/Sustainability: Pass 19 MIL-STD 810H including drop, Spill-resistant KB, Wipeable, Low Halogen, TCO 9.0, EPEAT® Gold, ENERGY STAR®

Pass 19 MIL-STD 810H including drop, Spill-resistant KB, Wipeable, Low Halogen, TCO 9.0, EPEAT® Gold, ENERGY STAR® Manageability and Software: HP Cloud Endpoint Manager; HP Device Manager

HP Cloud Endpoint Manager; HP Device Manager I/O: 3x USB-A 3.1 (1x charging port, 1/side): 1x USB-C (MF); 1x RJ45, 1x HDMI 2.0 (up to 4K 60fps); 1x combo audio/mic jack, 1x SIM card slot external29

The HP Pro mt440 G4 Mobile Thin Client is expected to be available this summer with pricing announced closer to launch.

HP Pro mt440 G4 Mobile Thin Client

The HP Pro mt440 G4 Mobile Thin Client provides purpose-built mobile virtualization with a security-first OS and hybrid-ready management. Power through multi-tasking days with a 12th Gen Intel Celeron processor and WLAN or WWAN connectivity options. Get to work quickly with blazing fast NVMe storage that improves load times. For added protection, the device is equipped with HP Sure Start, HP TamperLock, and an optional HP Privacy Camera.

HP Pro mt440 G4 Mobile Thin Client.

Features and specifications of the HP Pro mt440 G4 Mobile Thin Client include:

Dimensions: 321.9mm x 213.9mm x 19.95; 3.26 lbs, 1.48kg

321.9mm x 213.9mm x 19.95; 3.26 lbs, 1.48kg Operating System: Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC (2021), HP ThinPro 8.0, HP Smart Zero

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC (2021), HP ThinPro 8.0, HP Smart Zero Display Options: 14” display panel; 16:9 – HD 250n, FHD 250n, FHD 250n touch panel, narrow bezel

14” display panel; 16:9 – HD 250n, FHD 250n, FHD 250n touch panel, narrow bezel Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Intel® UHD Graphics Memory: 8GB ( 2X4GB)/16GB (2X8 GB) DDR4 3200 2x SODIMMs

8GB ( 2X4GB)/16GB (2X8 GB) DDR4 3200 2x SODIMMs Flash Storage: 128 GB M.2 PCIe/NVMe, 256 GB M.2 PCIe/NVMe

128 GB M.2 PCIe/NVMe, 256 GB M.2 PCIe/NVMe Connectivity: WLAN 2ants 2×2 11AX/Wi-Fi3 RTL (CAVA), 2×2 11AX/Wi-Fi 618 Intel® (Garfield Peak 2&4) + Bluetooth 5.2, WWAN I XMM 7560 R+ LTE-AP3, Bluetooth® and Bluetooth® Low energy

WLAN 2ants 2×2 11AX/Wi-Fi3 RTL (CAVA), 2×2 11AX/Wi-Fi 618 Intel® (Garfield Peak 2&4) + Bluetooth 5.2, WWAN I XMM 7560 R+ LTE-AP3, Bluetooth® and Bluetooth® Low energy Collaboration/Audio: Dual-array Mics, 2 Integrated stereo speakers

Dual-array Mics, 2 Integrated stereo speakers Input Devices: Optional Integrated HD 720p Wide FOV DM Webcam

Optional Integrated HD 720p Wide FOV DM Webcam Battery & Adapters: Barrel Power Adapter (Optional USB-C®), HP Fast Charge support (30m/50%); Two battery options (42Whr or 51Whr)

Barrel Power Adapter (Optional USB-C®), HP Fast Charge support (30m/50%); Two battery options (42Whr or 51Whr) Security: HP Privacy Camera; Privacy Mic; HP Sure Start Gen7; HP BIOSphere; Hardware TPM 2.0; Optional touch fingerprint sensor; Nano Lock Slot; Optional HP Tamper Lock

HP Privacy Camera; Privacy Mic; HP Sure Start Gen7; HP BIOSphere; Hardware TPM 2.0; Optional touch fingerprint sensor; Nano Lock Slot; Optional HP Tamper Lock Durability/Sustainability: Pass 19 MIL-STDH including drop; Spill-resistant KB

Pass 19 MIL-STDH including drop; Spill-resistant KB Manageability and Software: HP Cloud Endpoint Manager; HP Device Manager

HP Cloud Endpoint Manager; HP Device Manager I/O: (3) USB-A 3.1 (1x charging port, 1/side); (1) USB-C®20 (up to 4K 60fps DisplayPort™ 1.2 + PD); (1) HDMI 2.1 (up to 4K 60fps); (1) opt. ext. Nano SIM; (1) Combo Headphone/Mic, RJ45, Barrel or USB-C® Power-in adapter option; Select docking support

The HP Pro mt440 G4 Mobile Thin Client is expected to be available this summer with pricing announced closer to launch.

Last Updated on May 5, 2022.