Lenovo announces new line of slim laptops and PCs

The stream of new products from Lenovo seems never to end. The company makes multiple announcements a year and usually has many devices released. This month the company has announced new slim laptops and PCs.

The new devices presented are not all available in the United States, with some of them exclusive to select overseas regions. The new Lenovo devices include the Slim 9i, Slim 7i Pro X, Slim 7 Pro X, Slim 7i Carbon, and the Yoga AIO 7. Here’s what the company sent out in its press release.

Slim 9i

As a carbon-neutral-certified laptop, the Slim 9i (14”, 7),) is ideal for the eco-conscious without compromising on mobile luxury, premium entertainment features, and A.I.-powered performance. Encased in 3D glass, the comfort-edge design of the thin and light 14.9mm (0.59 in) chassis features rounded, smooth contours for a more comfortable handling and holding experience. A union of mobility and performance, the Slim 9i also redefines the meaning of portable entertainment and content creation. It has a 14-inch 16:10 up-to-4K OLED PureSight touchscreen display, complemented with Sound by Bowers & Wilkins. Lenovo’s PureSight visual experience on the optional 4K OLED screen provides ultra-sharp detail and clarity and rich, photorealistic colors — from deep blacks to vibrant lights. With Vesa Certified Display HDR True Black 500, its depth of 10 bits can display over a billion colors in a single pixel and a full color gamut of 100 percent DCI-P. The Yoga Slim 9i’s four Bowers & Wilkins speakers bring audio to life. The Slim 9i lets users tap into a mode of portable performance that adapts to them, powered by Intel Evo featuring 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Powering next-level smarter experiences, the Lenovo A.I. Core 2.0 delivers improved A.I.- enabled performance and smarter security, which includes hardware-level encryption engineered to help protect the device from root and ransomware attacks. And depending on the task at hand and the amount of system load, the A.I. engine can also dynamically adjust fan speed and hardware performance to optimize and accelerate performance. Lenovo

Slim 7i Pro X and Slim 7 Pro X

Providing the sheer power to create from anywhere, the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14”, 7), and the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X, deliver the raw performance for users to realize their ambitions. They feature up to next-gen processors, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU with NVIDIA Studio validation, and Lenovo’s X Power that takes thermal design power to the next level. Lenovo’s X Power offers specific tuning for different usage scenarios to push the laptop beyond the benchmarks of maximum CPU and GPU performance. At less than 1.6kg (3.5 lbs), these thin and light machines are built to go virtually anywhere, while packing the pure performance needed for digital content creation. Watch the latest show on the 14.5-inch 3K 120Hz refresh Lenovo PureSight display with optional touch, featuring an accurate color palette and richer hues. It has a hardware calibrated 100 percent sRGB gamut coverage with 100 percent sRGB gamut volume, as well as TÜV Hardware Blue Light certification to help reduce eye strain. And with the Lenovo A.I. Engine+ on the new Yoga Slim 7i Pro and 7 Pro, users can create as fast as their imaginations run. Lenovo

Slim 7i Carbon

For those who embrace hybrid living and the freedom to get things done from their living room to the office, the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13”, 7), offers amazing mobile performance, matching its extraordinary lightness of under 1kg (2.2 lbs) and a chassis as thin as 14.8mm (0.58 in) at its thinnest point, with the rugged resilience of aerospace-grade magnesium alloy reinforced with multi-layer carbon fiber. Its comfort-edge design is built for ease of carrying. Three contemporary two-tone color options and edge-to-edge keyboard with larger trackpad further make the Slim 7i Carbon a personalized accessory that can be taken anywhere. Perform at its peak potential with Intel Evo, now featuring 12th Gen Intel Core Processors, enhanced by self-adjusting fan speeds and performance to match the user’s power and battery needs. Create and binge content virtually anytime and anywhere with a Lenovo PureSight 13.3-inch 2.5k optional touchscreen featuring ultra-smooth 90Hz refresh rates and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. Its Lenovo PureSight display offers an expanded color palette and more accurate, hardware calibrated, hues of 100 percent sRGB color space and 100 percent color volume with 8-bit color, as well as TÜV Hardware Low Blue Light certification made for less eye strain. Lenovo

Slim 7 and Yoga Slim 7i

Lenovo is also announcing a refresh of its Slim 7 (14”, 7) and Slim 7i Pro (14”, 7). These devices are built for essential performance, with a sleek Storm Grey or Cloud Grey premium aluminum design. Create on the go, featuring an option of the latest gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors. With up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU, take in the spectacular color, brightness and contrast of its optional OLED Lenovo PureSight display, enhanced by optional Dolby Vision and a 100 percent sRGB color space. Available in Storm Grey, the larger Slim 7 (16”, 7) and Slim 7i (16”, 7), are built for superior graphical display speeds, featuring a 2.5K IPS monitor at up to 165Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay and video editing. It has up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU with NVIDIA Studio validation on the Slim 7 (16”, 7) and Intel Arc A370M graphics on Slim 7i (16”, 7). All Slim 7 and Slim 7i laptops come with smart features such as Smart Performance that can dynamically adjust power and battery life, so that users can tap into powerful performance from home or on the go. Lenovo

Yoga 7 (not available in the U.S.)

Crafted for entertainment and creativity, the new Lenovo Yoga 7 (14”, 7) (not sold in NA), is a versatile 2-in-1 multi-mode convertible laptop that also features a comfort-edge design for an easier hold and carry experience. With powerful AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, this entertainment powerhouse packs an up-to-2.8K OLED touchscreen 16:10 display, featuring Dolby Vision for true-to-life color, richer detail, and hardware-based low blue light, as well as Dolby Atmos enveloping spatial audio over four speakers. The Yoga 7 is defined by its versatility. Go for longer periods without scrambling for a power outlet with its long-lasting battery and Rapid Charge Express 7technology. Create, sketch, and take notes with the optional Active Pen. Its four usage modes also empower users to interact with their Yoga 7 in a number of different ways. Streamline productivity and learning with smarter features such as noise cancellation during videocalls and low blue light filters to keep video quality clear and free from distraction and eye strain. Lenovo

Yoga AIO 7 (not available in the U.S.)

Inspired by the many ways in which people are now creating, working, and entertaining at home, the new Yoga AIO 7 (27”, 7) (not sold in NA), is incredibly adaptive. With a 27-inch 4K IPS narrow-bezel display and 95 percent DCI-P, the Yoga AIO 7 effortlessly rotates 90 degrees, lifts up, and tilts for more viewing angles – just with the gentle push of a hand or finger via its flexible hinge design. This new Yoga all-in-one desktop computer is made to be at the center of a modern home. And it has the power to match – with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processor and optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics featuring the ground-breaking AMD RDNA 2 architecture. It also doubles as a robust home entertainment system, with dual JBL 5W speakers that minimizes distortion through a unique Lenovo passive radiator design, while taking up a smaller base footprint than its previous generation to give back more desk space. One of the Yoga AIO 7’s best features is enabling sharing and collaboration. Users can now wirelessly cast their smartphone’s screen 8to the desktop monitor to watch videos, scroll through photos, or browse social media on a massive 27-inch display – rotated horizontally or vertically. And while working or binging videos on a laptop, 9one can also augment the audio and screen size by plugging it into the Yoga AIO 7’s full-function Type-C port – letting the user assume control of both devices with a keyboard and mouse, all the while keeping the device charged. Lenovo

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo Slim 9i (14”, 7), starts at $1,799 and has expected availability starting June 2022.

Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14”, 7), with Intel Core processor, starts at $1,699. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14”, 7), with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor starts at $1,499 and both have expected availability starting June 2022.

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13”, 7), starts at $1,299 and has expected availability starting June 2022.

Lenovo Slim 7 (16”, 7), with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor starts at $1,499 and is expected to be available starting June 2022. 12The Lenovo or Yoga Slim 7 (14”, 7), with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor is not available in the U.S. and is expected to be available in other select geographical markets.

Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, 7), with Intel Core processor, starts at $1,199 and has expected availability starting May 2022. The Lenovo Slim 7i (16”, 7), with Intel Core processor, starts at $1,599 and has expected starting June 2022.

The Yoga AIO 7 (27”, 7) is not available in the U.S. and is expected to be available in other select geographical markets.

The Yoga 7 (14”, 7) is not available in the U.S. and is expected to be available in other select geographical markets.

Lenovo Smart Lock Services is expected to be available in North America starting June 2022 with a planned expansion to other global markets through September 2022.

