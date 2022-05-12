Lexar announces its next-generation ARES DDR5 OC memory and ARES DDR4 RGB memory

Lexar has announced two new ARES RAM offerings in the ARES DDR5 OC and ARES DDR4 RGB. ARES DDR5 OC Memory is designed for PC enthusiasts, gamers, overclockers, and creatives while optimized on the latest Intel Core processor. ARES DDR4 RGB Memory enhances your PC with vibrant RGB lighting and “blazing-fast” DDR4 overclocked performance for an elevated gaming experience.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Lexar® ARES DDR5 OC Desktop Memory leverages next-gen DDR5 technology designed for the latest Intel® CoreTM processors platform and supports Intel XMP 3.02. With speeds of 5200, it provides more than 1.6x the bandwidth than that of DDR41. So whether you’re operating speed-demanding video games, video editing software, or processing intensive workloads, the Lexar® ARES DDR5 OC Memory enables you to experience superior DDR5 performance. Lexar® ARES DDR5 Desktop Memory is designed with a sleek aluminum heat spreader to keep your system running cool. Built with an on-die ECC, it leverages real-time data error correction for increased stability and reliability while you push the limits. And, with built-in Power Management IC (PMIC), it provides better power control and power delivery while operating at a low voltage of 1.25V (XMP Profile), further lower your power consumption. With the classic product family design, Lexar® ARES DDR4 RGB Desktop Memory features vibrant RGB lighting to light up your gameplay. With Lexar RGB Sync, a powerful RGB lighting control software, you can customize your lighting effects by setting colors, intensity and speed with full range RGB support. Additionally, you can also create a dynamic ambience and save your RGB lighting effect profiles, rendering your gameplay more immersive and adding a touch of style to your gaming journey. Lexar® ARES RGB DDR4 is also compatible with the RGB control software of major motherboard brands. Each kit is optimized for peak performance and has been rigorously tested for stability, reliability and compatibility with latest Intel XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen systems to enhance your gaming experience.

Lexar ARES DDR5 OC Memory Key Features

Experience next-generation DDR5 performance at 5200

More than 1.6x faster than DDR41

Designed with on-die ECC for improved stability of overclocking

Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and overclocks your DDR5 memory

Built-in PMIC to enhance power efficiency

Premium heat spreader design combining bold style and cooling functionality

ARES DDR4 RGB Memory Key Features

Delivering blazing-fast DDR4 overclocked performance to elevate your gaming experience

Full range RGB support – customize your colors and effects with a vibrant RGB light bar

Features an aluminum heat spreader and wing design for optimal heat dissipation

Customize your RGB with Lexar RGB Sync to match your build perfectly

Designed for the latest Intel XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen platform

The ARES DDR5 5200 Desktop OC Memory is available exclusively at Amazon starting from April for purchase online at an MSRP of US$369.99 (32GB Kit (16GBx2). The new ARES DDR5 5200 OC Desktop Memory will be available in EMEA in 2H, 2022. ARES RGB DDR4 4000 Desktop Memory is available for purchase online at an MSRP of $109.99 (16GB Kit (8GBx2).

What do you think of these new RAM options? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 12, 2022.