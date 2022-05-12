Bethesda Xbox exclusive Starfield and Arkane’s Redfall delayed until 2023

With the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase just around the corner, gamers have received some disappointing news today. Bethesda’s Xbox exclusives Redfall, which was due out this fall, and Starfield, due out in November, have both been delayed until 2023.

Bethesda posted the news on Twitter. The full statement reads:

“We’ve made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023. “The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them. “We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating. “We can’t wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon. “Thank you for your support.” Bethesda

While no one likes to see highly anticipated games delayed, there have been numerous disappointing releases lately *cough* Cyberpunk 2077 *cough* that have felt rushed, incomplete, and laden with bugs. Delays allow developers to provide gamers with a more polished game, which we hope is the case here. Of course, now we’ll have to wait and see how much of an update we get on these games on June 12th at the showcase.

What do you think about the delay of Bethesda’s Xbox exclusives Starfield and Redfall until 2023? Are you bummed or excited to hopefully be playing a more polished and complete product? What are you going to be looking forward to in the meantime? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

