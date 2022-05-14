Ten cool tech add-ons for off-road vehicles

Off-road vehicles are built for rough terrain, but even the strongest cars could stand to benefit from aftermarket additions. Here are 10 cool tech add-ons that will transform how you drive and keep you safer in dangerous situations.

1. Action Camera

Adding an action camera is a necessity for serious off-road enthusiasts. You might attach a camera to your helmet or chest, but capturing an off-road experience from your car’s point of view is more satisfying. Try putting one on your dashboard. The lens is more stable, leading to a clearer picture and better video.

Plus, you don’t have to worry about getting the camera too dirty during your trips. It can stay behind the windshield and film in crystal-clear resolution. Most action cameras made today have full HD video quality, and some even have built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Whichever one you choose, make sure you place it where it can capture every detail.

2. Anti-Slip Dash Grip Mat

Things tend to get bumpy off the road, sending your vehicle’s contents flying around and causing unnecessary damage. An anti-slip dash grip mat can keep your valuables in one place so they don’t get lost or broken on your off-road adventures. Your phone, wallet, glasses, and other small items can fit on the latex mat without issue.

This device will come in handy whenever you get behind the wheel, but it’s especially useful for hectic driving conditions with many hills, ruts, and sudden turns. Secure your stuff with this simple, inexpensive add-on.

3. Roll Cage

You never want to roll your vehicle while off-roading, but it can still happen despite your best efforts. A roll cage prevents your car’s frame from collapsing and protects all passengers if it rolls onto its back or side. It also makes the vehicle stiffer with relatively little additional weight, creating less flex on sharp turns. A roll cage can fit on any truck or car and make your off-road experience much safer.

4. Roll Cage Rear Wing and Lights

If you decide to get a roll cage, you can improve its performance and light up the road with a rear wing and light attachments. You have three wing styles and light colors to choose from, plus an optional wiring harness for easier installation and removal. Everything in this kit is bolted on with stainless steel rivets, so you can use it whenever and wherever you want.

5. Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Tire health is one of the most essential elements of a capable off-road vehicle. A wireless tire pressure monitoring system lets you closely monitor your vehicle’s tire pressure.

Instead of getting on your hands and knees to check your tires, you can find all the information you need on your cellphone, which connects to the system’s Bluetooth sensors. You can also enable notifications to receive frequent updates about your tire health.

6. Tire Deflators

Sometimes you need to let some air out of your tires to improve traction and get out of a tight situation. However, you can easily let out too much air if you’re not careful. That’s why you need a set of tire deflators with manual PSI settings, allowing you to deflate just the right amount. Just screw them to your valve stems and let them do the work.

7. Air Compressor

If you manually deflate your tires, you’ll need to inflate them eventually. That’s where an air compressor comes in. Most compressors on the market have over 120 PSI at peak pressure, which is strong enough to inflate large tires and power most air tools. It’s lightweight and won’t take up much space in your car, so this product is a no-brainer for off-roading.

8. Cellphone Signal Booster

Off-road adventures often end up in remote areas with poor cellphone service. You will need a reliable signal to call for help in an emergency. A signal booster will significantly improve your reception and ensure you have consistent contact with the outside world. These devices are compatible with all cell service providers in the U.S. and Canada, so you know your device is covered.

9. OBD II Scanner

The check engine light tells drivers when something is wrong, but it doesn’t provide the specific problem. That knowledge could be extremely valuable for off-roaders who experience mechanical issues. Therefore, you need to get an onboard diagnostic (OBD) scan tool to give more details about your car’s problem.

All vehicles made after 1996 have an onboard diagnostic II feature compatible with the scanner. It can pinpoint the source of your problem and give you helpful insights about your vehicle, saving you time and effort.

10. Remote Start System

A remote start system is convenient for any situation, but it can especially help off-roaders when they explore away from their vehicles. Aside from its primary remote-start function, it enables you to locate your car, unlock the doors and receive security alerts. Such a device can help put your mind at ease when you travel to unfamiliar locations and want to take extra precautions.

Change Your Off-Road Experience

Every tech addition you need to change your off-road experience is on this list. Use them to get the most out of your vehicle and have the optimal adventure, wherever the road takes you.

