Win a full set of the Razer Halo Infinite Peripherals Collection

When Halo Infinite first came out, Razer announced a set of peripherals to give your PC gaming setup that Halo look. Now you can win your very own set, simply by joining the RazerStore Rewards program — no purchase necessary!

The collection includes a themed keyboard, mouse, mouse mat, and wireless headset for Xbox. The contest runs until May 31, 2022, so you do have a couple of weeks to sign up and enter on Razer’s website.

The full suite of Halo Infinite products with pricing (in USD) include:

Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition: “Be immersed in the sounds of an undiscovered ring world with the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox as you deploy the power of the headset’s Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers—a patented 3-part design that picks up on every audio detail so you can detect and destroy nearby enemies when going up against the forces of the Banished.” MSRP: $169.99

BlackWidow V3 keyboard (Green Switch) – Halo Infinite Edition: “Whether you’re hunting down the truth behind heavily guarded secrets, or the location of the nefarious war chief Escharum, the responsiveness and resilience of our most iconic mechanical keyboard brings the firepower to the fight. Outfitted with ultra-durable Razer™ Mechanical Switches that are good for up to 80 million keystrokes, the Razer BlackWidow V3 is a weapon worthy of every Spartan’s arsenal.” MSRP: $179.90

DeathAdder V2 mouse – Halo Infinite Edition: “Much like the Master Chief’s Mjolnir armor, the Razer DeathAdder V2 turns the tide of battle by greatly augmenting the speed, reflexes, and accuracy of the combatant who wields it. Track down enemies on Installation 07 with unrivaled precision and neutralize them at the speed of light as you take hold of an ergonomic form factor that’s every bit as legendary as the Master Chief himself.” MSRP: $79.99

Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat – Halo Infinite Edition: “Illuminate every encounter on Zeta Halo in vivid brilliance as you swipe your way to victory on the large surface of the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma — optimized for total tracking responsiveness. Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB, customize the mat with 16.8 million colors and a stunning array of effects that will light your path as you forge ahead.” MSRP: $79.99



NOTE: This giveaway is open to all RazerStore Rewards members residing in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Sweden, United Kingdom, and United States.

