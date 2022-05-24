Acer brings glasses-free stereoscopic 3D to Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

Released last year, Acer’s SpatialLabs technology is a glasses-free stereoscopic 3D solution. When it was introduced, the company was focused on designers and creators. Last week, Acer announced the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop which brings glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to over 50 games for gamers.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop features up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs, 32GB DDR5-4800 memory, and PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSDs in RAID 0 storage configuration. It’s the 15.60inch UHD 2D panel with a liquid crystal lenticular lens optically bonded to the surface allows gamers to switch back and forth between 2D and glasses-free stereoscopic 3D viewing.

“We’re excited to add a new dimension to gaming with the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, enabling industry-leading glasses-free stereoscopic 3D gaming. By integrating our SpatialLabs technology with our Predator gaming laptops, we hope to create a new category ofimmersive gaming experiences.” Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc

When used in conjunction with the SpatialLabs TrueGame application, supported games become more immersive with their dedicated pre-configured profiles. As you can imagine, this will no doubt enhance the gaming experience. Rounding out the specs on the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition are Killer DoubleShot Pro and Wi-Fi 6E support, Acer’s CoolBoost technology, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports.

The full list of supported games is pretty expansive and offers up a nice mix of first-person shooters, racing, adventure, and casual games. The list includes:

Abzu

AMID EVIL

Anno: Mutationem

BioShock Infinite

Black Mesa

Borderlands 2

Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced

Bright Memory: Infinite

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Darksiders III

Dying Light

Elite Dangerous

Firewatch

The Forgotten City

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Ghostrunner

God of War

GodFall

Hob

Injustice 2

Kena Bridge of Spirits

Maneater

Max Payne 3

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

My Friend Pedro

Need for Speed Heat

NieR Replicant™ ver.1.22474487139…

No Man’s Sky

Psychonauts 2

Quake

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Remnant: From the Ashes

Serious Sam 4

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow Warrior 2

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy

The Surge 2

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Trine Enchanted Edition

Trine 2

Trine 3

TUNIC

What Remains of Edith Finch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

In addition, Acer also announced the SpatialLabs View and View Pro, a pair of 15.6-inch monitors with the same SpatialLabs support for gaming, content creation, and display.

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition will be available in North America in early Q4, starting at US$3,399.99. The SpatialLabs View will be available this summer with a starting MSRP of US$1,099. Pricing for the View Pro will be coming at a later date.

