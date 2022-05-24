Now Playing on Plex June 2022: The Edge of Tomorrow, Trollhunter, Filth, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex June 2022 edition.

Let's jump right into June 2022!

New on Plex June 2022

The Edge of Tomorrow: Playing on Plex June 2022

All Nighter

Belly

Deadfall

District B13

Edge Of Tomorrow, The

Filth

Good Doctor, The

Host, The

I’m Still Here

King Of Fighters, The

Last Days On Mars, The

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Mother

Peggy Sue Got Married

Pulse (2001)

Taking Of Pelham 123, The

Trollhunter

Two Faces Of January, The

Two Lovers

Whale Rider

Where’s The Money

Wind River

Wolfpack, The

World’s Greatest Dad

Leaving Plex in June

I Am Wrath: Playing on Plex June 2022

Catch The Bullet

Clerks II

Get A Job

Ghost Writer, The

Guest House

I Am Wrath

Janky Promoters, The

Kickboxer

Last Knights

One For The Money

U Turn

USS Indiapolis: Men Of Courage

Still Streaming on Plex in June

The Iceman: Playing on Plex June 2022

All Good Things

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

Cashback

Centurion

Children Of The Corn

Cobbler, The

Dead Snow

Detachment

Europa Report

Fall, The

Four Lions

Frank

Gift, The

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

God Bless America

Goon

Half Nelson

Hannibal

Heathers

Highlander

Hunger

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I Saw The Devil

Iceman, The

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Man From Earth, The

Man From Nowhere, The

Mandy

Merlin

Monster

Oculus

Short Term 12

Stuck In Love

Super

Taboo

Tell No One

This Is England

Train to Busan

Transsiberian

Wailing, The

We Need To Talk About Kevin

