Now Playing on Plex June 2022: The Edge of Tomorrow, Trollhunter, Filth, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex June 2022 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into June 2022!
New on Plex June 2022
- All Nighter
- Belly
- Deadfall
- District B13
- Edge Of Tomorrow, The
- Filth
- Good Doctor, The
- Host, The
- I’m Still Here
- King Of Fighters, The
- Last Days On Mars, The
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
- Mother
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- Pulse (2001)
- Taking Of Pelham 123, The
- Trollhunter
- Two Faces Of January, The
- Two Lovers
- Whale Rider
- Where’s The Money
- Wind River
- Wolfpack, The
- World’s Greatest Dad
Leaving Plex in June
- Catch The Bullet
- Clerks II
- Get A Job
- Ghost Writer, The
- Guest House
- I Am Wrath
- Janky Promoters, The
- Kickboxer
- Last Knights
- One For The Money
- U Turn
- USS Indiapolis: Men Of Courage
Still Streaming on Plex in June
- All Good Things
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- Cashback
- Centurion
- Children Of The Corn
- Cobbler, The
- Dead Snow
- Detachment
- Europa Report
- Fall, The
- Four Lions
- Frank
- Gift, The
- Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
- God Bless America
- Goon
- Half Nelson
- Hannibal
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Hunger
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- I Saw The Devil
- Iceman, The
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Ip Man 3
- Man From Earth, The
- Man From Nowhere, The
- Mandy
- Merlin
- Monster
- Oculus
- Short Term 12
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Taboo
- Tell No One
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Transsiberian
- Wailing, The
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
Last Updated on May 24, 2022.