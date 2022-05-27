Timex and Netflix collaborate on a special edition Stranger Things watch

Stranger Things has been one of the more popular Netflix shows around playing on good entertainment and nostalgia. Now, Timex and Netflix have teamed up to bring back a classic digital watch with a Stranger Things twist. The pair have announced a new special edition Timex x Stranger Things Collection.

Set in the early 1980s, the show is rife with retro throwbacks, from synth-heavy musical undercurrents to period-perfect wardrobe aesthetics. For this special edition collection, a brave exploration of the Timex archive has resurfaced three cult classics from this iconic era—Timex Camper, Timex T80, and the unforgettable Timex Atlantis.

“With the Timex x Stranger Things collection, two cult franchises join forces to create a capsule that is intrinsic to this pop culture moment,” says Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President Brand Marketing and Creative Services at Timex Group. “Through rich storytelling and ageless design, these special edition styles proudly resurrect one of history’s most expressive decades that transcends through all generations.” Authentic Stranger Things graphics creep across all three styles within this otherworldly collection. Sported by Lucas Sinclair in the forthcoming season, the original Timex Camper now permeates the shadows with an ominous INDIGLO® backlight and hidden image. The two digital watches, Timex T80 and Timex Atlantis, which made their first debut around the time of Will Byers’ mysterious disappearance in 1983, feature a customized alarm with the Stranger Things melody. Viewers may have already spotted Sheriff Hopper’s Timex Atlantis in previous seasons—an iconic watch Timex has rereleased in his honor. Things really start to get eerie once the clock strikes 3:00pm, revealing a backwards number 3. The reason? Only time will tell. Timex

The Timex x Stranger Things capsule is available in three styles: Camper (40mm), Timex T80 (34mm), and Timex Atlantis (40mm), each retailing for $89. Key features include a stainless-steel bracelet or fabric strap, resin case and strap, INDIGLO® backlight, customized alarm, and much more. The collection will be available for purchase starting today on the company’s website.

