Razer adds top-of-the-line Pro gaming chair to Enki lineup

Just over a year ago, Razer added gaming chairs to its lineup of gaming accessories. Last year, it expanded that lineup with the Enki and Enki X gamer chairs and today they’ve added the “top-of-the-line” Razer Enki Pro.

Comfort is key when sitting for extended periods while gaming (or working) and Razer has “pulled out all the stops” when it comes to the Razer Enki Pro. The chair is manufactured with premium Alcantara leather and features a dual-density cushioned backrest, built-in lumbar support, a magnetic memory foam head cushion, a carbon fibre back, and is perfect not only for gaming but also as an office chair.

The Razer Enki Pro is upholstered with Alcantara premium sustainable leatherette
Key features and specifications of the Razer Enki Pro gaming chair include:

  • Upholstered with Alcantara® – premium sustainable leatherette for superior comfort and durability
  • Designed for All-Day Comfort While Gaming, Working, or Both – specialized shoulder arches and ultrawide seat base
  • Built-In Lumbar Arch – supports and maintains the right posture
  • Dual-density Cushioned Backrest – dual foam hardness for targeted back comfort
  • Reactive Seat Tilt & 152-degree Recline – weight-adjustment tilting and flexible seating positioning
  • Magnetic Memory Foam Head Cushion – truly seamless (and strapless) head and neck support
Recommended weight< 136 kg / < 299 lbs
Recommended height166.5 cm – 204 cm
Chair cover colourBlack and Green
Chair cover materialPremium EPU Synthetic Leather, Alcantara
BaseAluminium base
FrameSteel frame
Armrests4D
Casters60 mm PU coated casters
Gas lift class4
Foam typeHigh density PU moulded foam
Adjustable back angle152 Degrees
Adjustable lumbar cushionNone
Adjustable headrestMagnetic Memory foam headrest pillow
Warranty3 years warranty for mechanisms and moving parts.
(not including wear and tear)

The Enki Pro retails for US$999 and is available for purchase as of today at Razer.com, RazerStore locations around the world, and authorized retailers like Amazon.

Razer Enki Pro gaming chair
