Razer adds top-of-the-line Pro gaming chair to Enki lineup

Just over a year ago, Razer added gaming chairs to its lineup of gaming accessories. Last year, it expanded that lineup with the Enki and Enki X gamer chairs and today they’ve added the “top-of-the-line” Razer Enki Pro.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Comfort is key when sitting for extended periods while gaming (or working) and Razer has “pulled out all the stops” when it comes to the Razer Enki Pro. The chair is manufactured with premium Alcantara leather and features a dual-density cushioned backrest, built-in lumbar support, a magnetic memory foam head cushion, a carbon fibre back, and is perfect not only for gaming but also as an office chair.

The Razer Enki Pro is upholstered with Alcantara premium sustainable leatherette.

Key features and specifications of the Razer Enki Pro gaming chair include:

Upholstered with Alcantara® – premium sustainable leatherette for superior comfort and durability

Designed for All-Day Comfort While Gaming, Working, or Both – specialized shoulder arches and ultrawide seat base

Built-In Lumbar Arch – supports and maintains the right posture

Dual-density Cushioned Backrest – dual foam hardness for targeted back comfort

Reactive Seat Tilt & 152-degree Recline – weight-adjustment tilting and flexible seating positioning

Magnetic Memory Foam Head Cushion – truly seamless (and strapless) head and neck support

Recommended weight < 136 kg / < 299 lbs Recommended height 166.5 cm – 204 cm Chair cover colour Black and Green Chair cover material Premium EPU Synthetic Leather, Alcantara Base Aluminium base Frame Steel frame Armrests 4D Casters 60 mm PU coated casters Gas lift class 4 Foam type High density PU moulded foam Adjustable back angle 152 Degrees Adjustable lumbar cushion None Adjustable headrest Magnetic Memory foam headrest pillow Warranty 3 years warranty for mechanisms and moving parts.

(not including wear and tear)

The Enki Pro retails for US$999 and is available for purchase as of today at Razer.com, RazerStore locations around the world, and authorized retailers like Amazon.

Last Updated on May 27, 2022.