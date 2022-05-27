Lights, Camera, Crackle: See what’s new on Crackle in June 2022

June 2022 is nearly here, which means new content is now playing on Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in June 2022 on Crackle!
Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for June 2022 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.
New Crackle Exclusives In June 2022
A Life In 10 Pictures #1 – Freddie Mercury
Ten photographs are taken from the lives of the world’s most beloved icons. What do these images reveal? And what secrets do they hide? Episode one, featuring Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, one of the most iconic bands in rock and roll history, reveals his life in ten pictures, from iconic shots to private snaps.
In the Vault – Season One
Freshman Liv Steele (Claudia Lee) arrives at Woodlawn College excited for a fresh start, but will her past catch up with her? Everyone in the dorm hall is a suspect. Each episode spotlights a different character, so a hero one week is a villain the next.
Hollywood Bulldogs
From Bond to Batman – Star Wars to Superman – they jumped, fell, crashed, punched, kicked and exploded their way through the blockbusters of the 70s and 80s. Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman tells the rough-and-tumble story of the small community of British stunt performers who went on to dominate Hollywood in the 1970s and 1980s. Partying and drinking their way through death and tragedy, they created and performed the iconic action sequences of 007, IndianaJones, Superman, Rambo, Star Wars, Conan, the Alien franchise and pretty much everything since.
New BBC Titles In June 2022
In addition to giving our audience exclusive access to four seasons of the hit award-winning series Sherlock, we are also going to be offering new series from the BBC library every month! Here are just a few of the amazing shows you will now be able to watch for FREE on Crackle!
Ivanhoe
A young Saxon knight returns to England from fighting in the Crusades to find he had been disinherited by his father, his childhood sweetheart has been betrothed to another man and the country is in the midst of an uprising, starring Steven Waddington and Susan Lynch.
Jane Eyre
A young governess falls in love with her brooding and complex master. However, his dark past may destroy their relationship forever.
Byron
New Channels Coming To Crackle In June 2022
Prehistoric Beasts
The Crackle team has assembled a monster of a lineup for your weekend binge-fest! Dive into the dark fantasy of Dinotopia (Katie Carr, Wentworth Miller), The Lost World (Bob Hoskins, Peter Falk), Behemoth (Ed Quinn, Pascale Hutton) and Godzilla vs Destoroyah (Megumi Odaka, Yōko Ishino).
Ways of the West
Saddle up and get ready to ride this month with the Crackle posse to deliver dad all his favorite Western titles like Bonanza(Michael Landon, Dan Blocker), The Shadow Riders (Sam Elliott, Tom Selleck), The Outcasts (Otis Young, Don Murray) and The Man from Laramie (James Stewart, Cathy O’Donnell).
Crime and Capers
Grab your binoculars, sunglasses, and a leather trench coat and get ready for the big score with the Crackle crew with titles like Law Abiding Citizen (Gerard Butler, Jamie Foxx), Killing Them Softly (Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini), American Animals (Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan), and Midnight Express (Brad Davis, John Hurt).
The Sixties
Get your go-go boots and swing into the sixties with The Flying Nun (Sally Field, Alejandro Rey), To Sir, with Love (Sidney Poitier, Lulu), Under the Yum-Yum Tree (Jack Lemmon, Carol Lynley) and Bye Bye Birdie (Dick Van Dyke, Ann-Margret).
New To Crackle Spotlight In June 2022
Harry Styles: Live in Manchester
He’s won seven Billboard Music Awards in his blistering career as a solo artist and in boyband One Direction. Now, Harry Styles wows a live audience with a spectacular set featuring hits from his record-breaking debut album alongside classic covers, including Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain. Plus, he goes on a funny, heart-warming trip around his hometown.
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
Starring two-time Academy Award® Winner Denzel Washington and two-time Academy Award® Nominee John Travolta, this film is about a New York City subway dispatcher’s whose ordinary day is thrown into chaos by an audacious crime: the hijacking of a subway train.
Peggy Sue Got Married
A trip back in time allows a woman to reconsider the events that shaped the course of her life, and maybe even change them, starring Kathleen Turner and Academy Award® Winner Nicholas Cage.
Edge Of Tomorrow
The story unfolds in a near future in which a hive-like alien race, called Mimics, have hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault, shredding great cities to rubble and leaving millions of human casualties in their wake. Lt. Col. Bill Cage (Tom Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously demoted and then dropped, untrained and ill-equipped into what amounts to little more than a suicide mission. Cage is killed within minutes, managing to take an Alpha down with him. But impossibly, he awakens back at the beginning of the same hellish day and is forced to fight and die again and again. But with each pass, Cage becomes tougher, smarter, and able to engage the Mimics with increasing skill, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), who has lain waste to more Mimics than anyone on Earth. As Cage and Rita take the fight to the aliens, each repeated battle becomes an opportunity to find the key to annihilating the alien invaders and saving the Earth.
Scream 4
Ten years have passed, and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who has put herself back together thanks in part to her writing, is visited by the Ghostface Killer. Also starring David Arquette and Courtney Cox.
The Kids in the Hall
The TV series of the Canadian sketch comedy troupe that, more often than not, puts bizarre, unique, and insane twists in their skits, starring Dave Foley and Bruce McCulloch.
Hardcastle and McCormick
Retired Judge Hardcastle (Brian Keith) recruits two-time loser, young McCormick (Daniel Hugh Kelly) who just happens to be a hot-shot racing driver, in his quest to bring about vigilante justice.
Hannibal Rising
After the death of his parents during World War II, young Hannibal Lecter (Gaspard Ulliel) moves in with his beautiful aunt (Gong Li) and begins plotting revenge on the barbarians responsible for his sister’s (Helena-Lia Tachoska) death.
Judy
Legendary performer Judy Garland (two-time Academy Award® Winner Renée Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Ricky is a defiant young city kid who finds himself on the run with his cantankerous foster uncle in the wild New Zealand bush. A national manhunt ensues, and the two are forced to put aside their differences and work together. Written, directed and starring Academy Award® Winner Taika Waititi and Sam Neill.
The Man from Laramie
An ex-cavalry officer’s (Jimmy Stewart) quest to avenge his brother’s death pits him against an aging New Mexico cattle baron (Donald Crisp) and his psychotic son (Alex Nicol).
Behind The Moment
Starring Loretta Devine and Isaiah Washington, a unique and fast-paced retelling of how Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat launched the history-making Montgomery Bus Boycott.
Additional New TV Series in June 2022
Additional New Movies in June 2022
- Dead Man’s Shoes
- Eaters: Rise of the Dead
- Heartland
- Rampage 3 – President Down
- Serena
- Silver Queen
- Terror in the Skies
- The Lucky Texan
- The Ruthless Four
- The Shooting
