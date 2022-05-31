Apple VR/AR is unlikely to be announced at WWDC 2022

Apple VR/AR has been rumored for years now, and its debut was rumored to be coming at WWDC 2022. But according to reports from an Apple leaker, we won’t be seeing Apple VR/AR this year but more likely next year. Apple is known to hold new technology until it feels the company is ready to roll it out, and they tend to have the tech for years.

The always-on display has been on Android for years now, and the latest rumor is that Apple will introduce it this year at WWDC. However, nothing has been confirmed on either always-on display or Apple VR/AR. According to BGR, a “well-known leaker says that Apple is unlikely to unveil its first smart glasses at the show, echoing recent reports from other insiders. However, the mixed reality glasses will get a 2023 release.”

realityOS is the purported name of the operating system that will power Apple’s augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. The first-gen smart glasses will be a mixed reality (MR) or extended reality (XR) device, as it’ll combine AR and VR features. The emphasis seems to be on VR, considering that we’re not looking at a glasses-like device. Instead, Apple is going for a design similar to what’s available from VR-only gaming solutions from companies like HTC, Meta, and Sony. BGR

Mixed reality headsets are still a niche product, but they have gained traction over the past year. Perhaps Apple is waiting for market demand to increase, and maybe this rumor is one way of testing the marketing waters and gauging user reaction? We can only speculate.

Last Updated on May 31, 2022.