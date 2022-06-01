HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner smartwatch for runners now available in Canada

If you’re a runner, here’s some news for you: the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner professional running smartwatch. Building on the WATCH GT series (a few of which we’ve reviewed), this professional running smartwatch offers new features that are specific to runners.

Featuring the company’s new TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology, the WATCH GT Runner smartwatch has 8 PDs, enhanced dynamic heart rate monitoring, more signal input, and “overall improved heart rate monitoring accuracy.”

“The design is not only comfortable to wear, but also not easy to shake, effectively reducing the interference of external light and improving the quality of the heart rate signal. Between the PD, LED, and the bottom glass is a shield of Fresnel film, which not only improves the aesthetics but also provides a better condensing effect, so that more light will enter the dermis and obtain signals from the capillaries during the process, reducing the interference of light signals in the superficial layers of the epidermis. Huawei designed a new multi-channel signal selection and fusion enhancement algorithm, enhancing the deep AI learning noise reduction algorithm. When the user is in motion, the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner can better obtain the optimal signal from the multi-channel of signals.” HUAWEI Canada press release

With the smartwatch’s new PPG 5.0 module, HUAWEI claims the watch is as accurate as a heart rate belt. In addition to running, the accuracy of heart rate monitoring with the watch is improved during many other activities including yoga, aerobics, skipping rope, HIIT, and more.

“Aside from the powerful hardware and accurate monitoring, the Running Ability Index (RAI) and Individual Periodical Science Training Programme are the most anticipated features. The HUAWEI TruSportTM professional running training system provides users with in-depth analysis, giving them an overall view of data such as training intensity, training volume, recovery time, etc. The new running ability measurement system, Running Ability Index (RAI), enables users to evaluate their running ability objectively. By using the RAI and training load as the core of the Individual Periodical Science Training Programme, every runner can achieve their personal best.” HUAWEI Canada

The WATCH GT series offer up great battery life and the GT Runner smartwatch also boasts up to 14-day battery life in smart mode under typical usage scenarios. Under heavier use, users can expect up to 8 days of battery life. In addition to running features, the watch also has a built-in barometer, compass, music playback with onboard storage, and supports many third-party life, travel, gaming, work, fitness, and health apps. The GT Runner is compatible with both iOS and Android through the HUAWEI Health App.

If the WATCH GT series is any indication, the GT Runner from HUAWEI should be a solid smartwatch as well. Full specifications can be found on the HUAWEI Canada website.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner smartwatch has an MSRP of CA$398.99. If you purchase it before June 19th on Amazon, you’ll get a free HUAWEI Scale 3 smart scale (a $68.99 value) when you add both to your cart.

