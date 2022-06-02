The new TCL STYLUS 5G sports a 6.81″ FHD+ display and…a stylus

When the iPhone and Google-backed HTC Dream hit the market, many thought it was the end of the stylus. No longer would you need to keep track of that little tool, but instead, you would use the fingers tethered to your hand. The smartphone all but cemented the death of the stylus until Samsung rolled up with the Galaxy Note. The success of the Note has spawned many other smartphones with a stylus, and now TCL has debuted its version dubbed the TCL STYLUS 5G.

Using an expansive 6.81-inch FHD+ display powered by NXTVISION® as a blank digital canvas or notepad, the TCL STYLUS 5G allows users to express all their inspired, artistic ideas such as drawings, custom GIFs, or tailored screenshots, along with taking notes and signing documents, leveraging a built-in stylus and a suite of creative tools.

This is what TCL’s press release had to say about this new affordable smartphone with a stylus:

TCL STYLUS 5G

“The TCL STYLUS 5G is designed for those who live busy, productive lives and need a device that can complement it every step of the way,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. “With the combination of T-Mobile’s 5G network, the productive stylus and seamless display performance delivers the perfect solution to maximize creativity and efficiency.” OPTIMIZING PRODUCTIVITY, CREATIVITY The TCL STYLUS 5G is designed with ease-of-use in mind, thanks to the inclusion of several user-friendly features and apps. Instead of scribbling notes on the display and hoping to decipher them after a meeting or while commuting, the STYLUS 5G takes the guesswork out of notetaking with free access to Nebo® for TCL, featuring the world’s most powerful handwriting recognition, driven by AI. Using Nebo for TCL, users can transform their random handwritten notes into professional-looking documents with write-to-text conversion and store them on their PCs for easy access. Adding to the TCL STYLUS 5G’s productivity proposition is access to MyScript Calculator 2. Instead of lugging around a calculator or squinting to see the phone’s display, users can simply write calculations on the screen as they would on paper. The MyScript Calculator 2 app will instantly calculate results and even save them for future reference. Creating and storing e-signatures is easier than ever on the TCL STYLUS 5G, simplifying the completion of important documents and eliminating a repetitive, time-consuming task. Users can quickly jot down ideas without lighting up the screen, doodle away over a screenshot or sketch up a new superhero using the stylus. There’s also the option to magnify an area on screen, create custom screenshots and recordings or even personalize GIFs for sharing with friends. PERFORMANCE THAT ALWAYS DELIVERS In addition to stylus functionality and convenience, the TCL STYLUS 5G features a 6.81-inch FHD+ display that presents content in more life-like and accurate colors than traditional smartphone screens, thanks to TCL’s NXTVISION® display technology. NXTVISION’s real-time image and video enhancements deliver a powerful entertainment solution, with improved sharpness, clarity and brightness. There’s also SDR-to-HDR upscaling for improving contrast when playing games or streaming shows, optimizing the content for the best picture possible. And, whether it’s scrolling through social media feeds or favorite webpages, NXTVISION can filter blue light with its adaptive Eye Comfort Mode for a safer, more comfortable, viewing experience whether users are in a dimly lit room or bright light outdoors. The TCL STYLUS 5G runs on the MediaTek® Dimensity 700 5G chipset with an octa-core CPU and 4GB of RAM providing a near latency-free experience. Additionally, there’s a 4,000mAh battery providing all-day power and 128GB of internal storage (expandable to 2TB via MicroSD™ card sold separately) offering enough room to store artistic creations along with music, videos and photos. A CAMERA DESIGNED TO INSPIRE For shooting photos and capturing videos, the TCL STYLUS 5G is designed with an AI-powered rear quad camera which delivers creative inspirations with point-and-shoot simplicity. Capture striking portraits with the 50MP main lens, paired with a 2MP depth lens for an artistic bokeh effect. There’s also a 5MP super wide-angle lens for capturing all the smiles at a family reunion and a 2MP macro lens for capturing the finer details of everything from handmade jewelry at the craft show to dazzling flowers at the farmer’s market. The 13MP front-facing camera is perfect for highlighting best features in selfies or recording TikTok videos in striking 1080p high-definition. For landscape photos, get added customization using TCL’s Sky Enhancement advanced editing feature, which transforms the sky with numerous effects. After amazing friends with photographic artistry, show off the TCL STYLUS 5G all by itself. Housed in a gleaming Lunar Black matte finish that repels fingerprints, and featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor built into the power key for easy access, it’s a stylish accessory creatives will be proud to carry. TCL

The TCL STYLUS 5G is now available on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting at $258.00

