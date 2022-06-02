Dell’s UltraSharp 32 4K video conferencing monitor is now available

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K video conferencing monitor was first seen at CES 2022, and Dell billed it as an excellent solution for today’s remote working world. This 4K monitor comes with Dell’s UltraSharp webcam, which includes echo canceling dual-array microphones for excellent sound quality.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K video conferencing monitor was a CES Innovation Award Honoree in 2022 and, from where we sit, looks to be an excellent monitor for hybrid workers.

Featuring our category-defining UltraSharp Webcam, echo cancelling dual array microphones and 14W speakers, the new Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor (U3223QZ) provides the best collaborative, connected and visual experience possible. With VESA DisplayHDR 400 and the new IPS black technology, users are able to view content in greater detail with 4K resolution, contrast and color – while ComfortView Plus reduces harmful blue-light emissions and retains color accuracy. The intelligent webcam is equipped with a 4K HDR Sony STARVIS™ CMOS sensor for light adjustments, AI auto framing capability, integrated smart security features and enhanced visual clarity. This new UltraSharp is certified for Microsoft Teams and comes with privacy and productivity features – letting users come on and off mute easily, enable/disable the camera with SafeShutter and quickly sign-in and out. The sophisticated design with its platinum silver finish complements both home and office spaces. The aesthetics are kept clean to conceal all visible mess without compromising its functionality, and its extensive ports and connectivity options transforms the monitor into a productivity hub. Dell

The new Dell UltraSharp 32 4K video conferencing monitor is priced at US$1,599.99 and can be ordered on Dell’s website.

What do you think of this new monitor? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on June 2, 2022.