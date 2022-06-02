The AGM Glory G1S is a rugged thermal imaging smartphone with night vision

Rugged smartphones aren’t a new thing. We’ve covered these devices from companies like CAT, Samsung, and DOOGEE. But we are impressed at how far rugged tech on smartphones has come, and the new AGM Glory G1S is a good example.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The company says that the AGM Glory G1S is the first rugged smartphone with integrated high-resolution thermal imaging and night vision technologies. The AGM Glory G1S replaces heavy thermal imagers with a 5G smartphone that you can carry on the go. With advanced thermal imaging technology and 40,000 sensors for faster, clearer thermal 256×192 high-resolution images at cinema-quality 25FPS and 20MP IR night vision capability.

AGM Glory G1S Specifications

Thermal Imaging and Night Vision: the first smartphone with integrated high-resolution thermal imaging and night vision technologies.

IR Night Vision Camera: Sony IMX 350 with 20MP resolution with one infrared LED.

Premium Thermal Camera: 256×192 resolution, 25FPS frame rate.

Screen: 6.53” LTPS TFT LCD Screen (24 bit color depth/true color).

Fast: 5G ultrafast Snapdragon 480.

High Resolution Camera: Sony 48MP+2MP main camera with resolution: 2340×1080 (FHD+) and front facing camera: 16MP.

Super Rugged: MIL-STD-810H certified for protection against water, dust, and shock.

100% Waterproof: IP68/IP69K waterproof for submersion below 1½ meters for more than 30 minutes.

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 5G 8nm Octa-core CPU up to 2.0 GHz.

GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™619.

Storage: 128GB.

Battery: 5500mAh with 27 hours of talk time, 13 hours of video, and a 3-day standby time.

Dimensions: 6.8” x 3.2” x0.6”.

Weight: 11.11 Oz.

Operating System: Android 11.

Phone Cards: Dual SIM.

Connections: USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additional Features: NFC compatible, noise suppression, fingerprint sensor, laser pointer, flashlight, customizable side button.

Unlike other rugged smartphones, the AGM G1S is a combination of a rugged smartphone and thermal imaging camera with an embedded thermal imaging system that measure temperatures between -20℃~550℃. Its 256×192 resolution delivers more accurate visual temperature indexing via its advanced on-screen controls. The G1S offers the ability to accomplish a complete range of tasks, from recreational, water sports, and outdoor adventures to essential on-the-job work, including search and rescue, building construction, plumbing, pest management, healthcare, fire fighting and other first responders, and more.



Military standard certified MIL-STD-810H for use in rugged terrains and extreme conditions, including shock, sand/dirt, temperature extremes, and difficult environmental conditions, the G1S is also completely waterproof, with a top IP68 level for total protection against water submersion below 1½ meters for more than 30 minutes. It also includes a night vision camera and other sophisticated modern features, making the AGM G1S the perfect outdoor handset. AGM

The AGM Glory G1S is available on the company’s website and on Amazon for US$699.99. The company recommends it be used on T-Mobile’s network which means it should work on AT&T as well. We are reaching out to find out if it is compatible with Verizon.

What do you think of the AGM Glory G1S? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on June 2, 2022.