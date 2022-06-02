New on Netflix June 3-9: Adam Sandler stars in Hustle

Coming soon in June
- Glamour Girls
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
June 3
- As the Crow Flies (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): A prominent news host watches her glitzy life unravel when an ambitious intern begins to sabotage her at work and sow discord in her marriage.
- Bad Neighbours 2 🇨🇦
- Beethoven 🇨🇦
- Charlie Wilson’s War 🇨🇦
- Floor Is Lava: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): The obstacles have changed but don’t worry — the floor is just as red and bubbly as you remember. New this season: a very slippery volcano.
- Interceptor (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇺): One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of.
- The Little Rascals 🇨🇦
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇳🇴): In this riveting docuseries, when Norway’s top cop is suspected of drug trafficking, investigators must ask: Is he a good officer or a major criminal?
- The Perfect Mother (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Convinced of her daughter’s innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs.
- Straight Outta Compton 🇨🇦
- Surviving Summer (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺): Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake.
- Two Summers (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪): A close circle of friends reunites for a lavish holiday — decades after one of them was the victim of a sexual assault committed by others in the group.
June 5
- Straight Up 🇺🇸
June 6
- Action Pack: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Superheroes Clay, Wren, Treena and Watts are back to make new friends, set things right and get any villain to play nice in their town of Hope Springs!
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (NETFLIX COMEDY): A showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr featuring: Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Steph Tolev, Joe Bartnick, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Ian Edwards, Dean Delray, Jessica Kirson and Ronny Chieng.
June 7
- That’s My Time with David Letterman (NETFLIX COMEDY): David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat. Each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman. Featuring Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Naomi Ekperigin
June 8
- Baby Fever (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰): In this rom-com, a fertility doctor who drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm tries to woo him back after becoming pregnant.
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪): In August 1988, two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths.
- Hustle (NETFLIX FILM): After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs. The four-part documentary series features never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unraveling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs’ rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America.
June 9
- Rhythm + Flow France (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (NETFLIX COMEDY): Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics. The historic celebration featured some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends, and emerging talent hosted by Billy Eichner. Highlights included icon Ani DiFranco introducing Margaret Cho, Sarah Paulson introducing Tig Notaro, Lily Tomlin introducing Sandra Bernhard, Lena Waithe introducing Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O’Donnell closing the night and inviting the rest of the performers joining her on stage for a NEW rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit Girls Just Want to Have Fun, GAYS Just Want to Have Fun. Other incredible talent who performed throughout the night included Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Solomon Georgio, Sam Jay, River Butcher, Patti Harrison, Matteo Lane, Marsha Warfield, Mae Martin, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, James Adomian, Guy Branum, Gina Yashere, Trixie Mattel, Scott Thompson, and Todd Glass.
