Samsung Display has announced mass production of a 240Hz OLED laptop display

Samsung Display is one of the largest, if not the largest, display manufacturers on the planet. You’ll find Samsung Display inside many of your favorite tech devices, from smartphones to smart TVs. The company’s displays are also featured in many laptops, such as MSI.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Samsung Display has just announced that it is rolling out mass production of the world’s first 240Hz OLED display for laptops. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

Samsung Display 240Hz OLED Laptop Display

Samsung OLED’s exceptional advantages of wide color gamut, high contrast ratio, true black and low blue light are not only recognized by smartphone users but by discerning laptop users as well. Beyond visual elements, specifications that affect actual gameplay such as response time and refresh rate, are more critical to gaming laptop users and the reason many players are opting for OLED products. “OLED with high refresh rate is the perfect combination for a premium gaming experience, with super-low response time, super-wide color gamut, and super-high contrast ratio. In addition, it balances well between high resolution and high refresh rate performance,” said Clark Peng, Vice President of MSI Notebook Product Management Division. “Therefore, the latest 240Hz OLED display is suitable for high-performance enthusiasts and content creators as well as for gamers enjoying premium games,” he added. Refresh rate, or the number of times a display can update its image in one second, is a key factor in display performance. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the movements on a screen without afterimages. As displays featuring higher refresh rates present better image transitions, they are the tools of choice among first-person shooter (FPS) players who need to perceive fast-changing game situations as quickly as possible. “Our new 240Hz refresh rate OLED meets and exceeds the demand of consumers who have long been waiting for a laptop with a high refresh rate OLED panel,” said Jeeho Baek, Executive Vice President and Head of Samsung Display Strategic Marketing for Small and Medium Business. “The clear advantages offered by high refresh rate OLED panels compared to LCDs will be a game changer for the gaming industry.” Samsung Display

