Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8 and Neo G7 are now available for purchase

The Samsung Odyssey Neo series is one of today’s most exciting monitor series in gaming. You either love the curve or hate the curve. We’ve used these monitors in the past, and we have been impressed. While the curved monitor scene isn’t for everyone, it’s an excellent option for those who it is for.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Now, Samsung has announced the availability of its Odyssey Neo G8 and Odyssey Neo G7. The Neo G8 – the world’s first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor – is available in a 32-inch format, offering super-realistic picture quality, rapid response times, and premium performance.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 US$1,499.99

The new 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 is the world’s first and fastest monitor that combines a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved VA panel featuring Quantum Matrix Technology, with 240Hz super-fast refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG¹). The 4K resolution is also supported by a color gamut up to 95% of DCI-P3 color gamut. The design of the Neo G8 was inspired by the iconic style of the Odyssey Neo G9, offering an effortlessly cool exterior that is packed with premium gaming performance features. Together with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the gaming monitor’s outstanding 4K 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 1ms response time allow players to get real-world accuracy to maximize their potential and compete at the highest level in any gaming environment. The Neo G8 also utilizes Quantum Mini LED technology, enabling ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, ensuring gamers see both dark and bright scenes as they were intended. In addition, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio brings out the most subtle details for unparalleled immersion. Samsung

The CoreSync lighting found on the backside of the monitor automatically detects colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion. The Odyssey Neo G8 is also built to provide a wide range of innovative features to enhance any gaming experience. The monitor is equipped with new display technology called Matte Display which provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping users focused on the content in front of them. Plus, the monitor offers a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), as well as Swivel and Tilt functionality for ergonomic efficiency and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compliant mounting. Users can customize their space for maximum comfort and productivity, supported by the flexibility of the Neo G8. The G85NB was recently recognized for its innovative technology and named a winner in the CES 2022 Best of Innovation gaming category, as well as being a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, also in the gaming category. Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 US$1,299.99

Samsung extends its Odyssey gaming monitor lineup with the new Odyssey Neo G7, a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) monitor with 1000R curved VA panel, a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), all of which deliver a premium gaming performance. This performance is powered by many of the same features as the Odyssey Neo G8 model, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Quantum Mini LED technology, as well as Quantum HDR 2000 with 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio for superior immersion that plunges players into the virtual world of any game they play. Samsung

The deep immersion is enhanced by the CoreSync lighting found on the rear of the monitor, bringing content to life with bright and vivid colors that create more memorable experiences. The ergonomic stand, in addition to Auto Source Switch+, ensures the monitor works for the user by delivering maximum performance, productivity and comfort. Players can also get to their content faster, without needing to flip through multiple inputs, by simply turning on the PC for the monitor to instantly recognize and switch between the inputs.

