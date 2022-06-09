New on Netflix June 10-16: Plenty of comedy with Pete Davidson, Amy Schumer, Snoop Dogg, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda

Coming soon in June
- Glamour Girls
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
June 10
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (NETFLIX FILM): A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.
- Closet Monster 🇺🇸
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (NETFLIX COMEDY): A new special event straight from the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.
- First Kill (NETFLIX SERIES): Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.
- Happiest Season 🇨🇦
- Intimacy (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A leaked sex video of a promising politician serves as the catalyst for this story of four women treading the fine line between public and private life.
- Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): The Shelbys suffer a crushing loss. Four years later, Prohibition’s end turns Tommy toward the opium trade, forcing him to ally with his worst enemies.
- Top Gear: Season 27 🇺🇸
- Top Gear: Season 28 🇺🇸
- Trees of Peace (NETFLIX FILM): Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.
- Vice 🇺🇸
June 11
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (NETFLIX COMEDY): A showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer. Featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein and Jaye McBride
June 13
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures (NETFLIX FAMILY): Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends (NETFLIX FAMILY): Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 5 🇨🇦
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (NETFLIX COMEDY): A multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson. Featuring Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus.
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America 🇺🇸
June 14
- Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (NETFLIX COMEDY): Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians. Featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Iliza Shlesinger.
- Halftime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.
- The Mole: Season 3-4 🇺🇸
June 15
- Centauro (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): To clear his son’s mother’s debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life.
- Den of Thieves 🇨🇦
- Front Cover 🇺🇸
- God’s Favorite Idiot (NETFLIX SERIES): In God’s Favorite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.
- Heart Parade (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend.
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (NETFLIX SERIES): Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons – Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale for a chance to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.
- Maldivas (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): A young woman leaves a small town and moves to a condo in Rio de Janeiro to find her mother, but a suspicious fire puts her in a murder investigation.
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This 6-part anthology series from director Brian Knappenberger, Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries that tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation.
- The Wrath of God (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇷): Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose the truth.
June 16
- Dead End: Paranormal Park (NETFLIX FAMILY): Teens Barney and Norma become fast friends and help each other through tough times — while having tons of spooky fun working at a haunted theme park!
- Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): From a best friend anthem to a brainy bop, this collection of tunes from Karma shows her singing, shining and freestyling alongside friends and family.
- Love & Anarchy: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪): After receiving heartbreaking news, Sofie’s reluctance to deal with her grief sends her life, career and relationship with Max into a tailspin.
- Rhythm + Flow France (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) 🇫🇷): French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵): Drama, heritage, soul; Actor Toma Ikuta trains for his first kabuki performance with his long-time friend, kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe.
- Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (NETFLIX COMEDY): Original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival. Featuring Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Donnell Rawlings, Guy Torry and Melanie Comarcho.
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor? 🇺🇸
Last Updated on June 9, 2022.