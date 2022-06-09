New on Netflix June 10-16: Plenty of comedy with Pete Davidson, Amy Schumer, Snoop Dogg, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between June 10th to 16th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix June 10-16th list which is headlined by four comedy specials featuring Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, and Lily Tomlin with Jane Fonda.

Coming soon in June

These titles are coming sometime in June, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Glamour Girls

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

And now for the Netflix June 10-16th list:

June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (NETFLIX FILM): A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (NETFLIX COMEDY): A new special event straight from the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

Intimacy (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A leaked sex video of a promising politician serves as the catalyst for this story of four women treading the fine line between public and private life.

Trees of Peace (NETFLIX FILM): Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (NETFLIX COMEDY): A showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer. Featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein and Jaye McBride

June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures (NETFLIX FAMILY): Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (NETFLIX COMEDY): A multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson. Featuring Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus.

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America 🇺🇸

June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (NETFLIX COMEDY): Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians. Featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Iliza Shlesinger.

June 15

Centauro (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): To clear his son’s mother’s debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life.

God’s Favorite Idiot (NETFLIX SERIES): In God’s Favorite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (NETFLIX SERIES): Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons – Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale for a chance to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.

A young woman leaves a small town and moves to a condo in Rio de Janeiro to find her mother, but a suspicious fire puts her in a murder investigation. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This 6-part anthology series from director Brian Knappenberger, Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries that tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation.

June 16

