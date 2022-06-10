Six incredibly complicated pieces of miniature technology

It seems as though consumer electronics are getting smaller and smaller every year. Some electronics manufacturers try to scale down their technology while still packing a punch. Miniature technologies are beneficial because they’re portable, and most of them can fit in your pocket.

Plenty of online retailers sell small electronics to cater to tech-lovers looking for on-the-go solutions. One prime example of a small device many people use daily is the smartphone. iPhones and Androids dominate the smartphone market, proving that bigger isn’t always better.

Below, learn more about six pieces of miniature technology that you may want to consider buying.

1. Wireless Projectors

While smartphones have become wildly popular worldwide, it can be a nuisance trying to stream content on an iPhone or Android. The screen is too small and holding the phone in your hand is frustrating. A small piece of tech that comes in handy and can turn a boring streaming experience into a movie night is a wireless portable projector.

There are many wireless projectors on the market, from brands including Apeman, Anker, BenQ and ViewSonic. These projectors are portable and compact, allowing you to project content onto a wall or background in just a few moments. This could be useful for business people who need to deliver presentations or anyone looking for a next-level entertainment experience.

2. Watches/Fitness Trackers

Smartwatches and fitness trackers, like Apple Watches or Fitbits, fall into the wearables market. They can monitor the user’s health, track exercise or steps and provide the time. These miniature pieces of technology are quite popular among consumers. It’s reported that around 30% of American adults use wearables for health monitoring and it’s only expected to increase as more products in this market emerge and demand increases.

Aside from smartwatches, some other types of watches are intricately designed and highly technical. For example, the Malte Tourbillon Skeleton is a popular, elegant watch produced by Vacheron Constantin. Just looking at the face of this watch is enough to show you how advanced it is compared to other fashion watches.

Run with Apple Watch

3. Cameras/Photo Printers

While many professional photographers will use large cameras with various sized lenses to take crystal clear photographs, mini cameras can also help you capture memories. Some cameras are so small that they’re best used for spying — although it’s not suggested to watch people without their knowledge!

In addition to the cameras, there are also tiny photo printers that are lightweight and compact. Polaroid, Instax, Kodak and HP offer mini-sized photo printers that often have Bluetooth connectivity. You can print photos from your smartphone or even a social media account like Instagram.

4. Bluetooth Speakers

For all types of music lovers out there, it’s critical to have a reliable Bluetooth speaker to blast some tunes. Maybe you like bringing your speaker to the beach, for a tailgate or some other get-together. However, many Bluetooth speakers can be large, clunky and difficult to transport. Thankfully, many types of mini Bluetooth speakers work well and allow you to listen to music wherever you go.

Mini Bluetooth speakers fall on the more affordable side. JBL, Sonos, Tribit and Bose are popular brands offering small speakers. Just remember that a small speaker will have a limited volume. You’d have to purchase a larger Bluetooth speaker if you want something louder.

Marshall’s latest Bluetooth speakers

5. Earbuds

Earbuds have also become smaller over the past few years. Consider Apple’s Airpods or Beats by Dre Powerbeats Wireless — these earbud models are small and come in compact carrying cases. This can be extremely helpful while commuting or traveling. For listeners with small ears, these earbuds can come in handy. They fit better and are less likely to fall out of their ears, ultimately improving the listening experience.

Headphone and earbud design has come a long way since their early days. Headphones were originally meant for business purposes but soon became mainstream and entered the pop culture scene. Earbuds may eventually become even smaller over time. Still, the tech components inside will need to advance further for that to happen.

6. Item Trackers

At one time or another, you’ve probably lost an important item in your home, car, office or a public space. You can spend time retracing your steps, but that method doesn’t always work and you’re still left with a misplaced item. Thankfully, there are now a plethora of small item trackers you can attach to your valuables. This allows you to know where they are at all times.

One popular company in this market is Tile. Tile offers a variety of trackers — you can attach them to your items and track them using the Tile app on your devices, like a tablet or smartphone. People will often attach Tile products to their keys, wallets or anything else that could easily go missing.

Mini pieces of technology are becoming increasingly mainstream because of their portability and ease of use. Expect more miniature tech to emerge as more companies invest in smaller electronics components.

Miniature Technology Offers Big Benefits

Learning about popular miniature technology pieces and how they function is fascinating. Companies can now size down their products to appeal to minimalist tech enthusiasts. While these technologies above are quite small, they can offer significant benefits. Consider buying miniature tech to bring with you on the go.